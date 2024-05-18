By 2050 Scotland could be running short of 240 million litres of water a day.

Calls have been made for the Scottish Government to improve Scotland’s water resources after research showed consumer alarm over increasing floods and periods of water scarcity.

By 2050, Scotland could be running short of 240 million litres of water a day, research carried out by Ipsos for Consumer Scotland has shown. The research showed climate change would also increase the likelihood of more frequent and extreme storms, leading to a higher risk of flooding and the potential for a greater number of sewage spills into the environment.

The statutory body, which advocates on behalf of consumers, including in the water sector, said ministers should take a lead role, with support from Scottish Water, the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) and local authorities, to develop legislation to promote environmental solutions that help alleviate flooding.

These include incentives to ensure the use of sustainable drainage solutions in new housing projects, and to use nature to soak up water rather than tarmac, which can cause the water to run off into the drainage system.

The body called for the Scottish Government to work with Scottish Water and the wider sector on national strategies to improve future water resources management and water efficiency.

The watchdog said there should also be targeted water sector information campaigns reinforcing the importance of consumers using water resources sustainably and taking responsibility for reducing strain on the sewerage system, including avoiding the use of ‘flushable’ wipes.

The recommendations come after research done by Ipsos, a market research firm, on behalf of Consumer Scotland. Consumers took part in a series of five workshops over a six-week period during which they said they were alarmed as they learned more about the impact of climate change.

The research showed how little awareness there was of the floods and water shortages coming Scotland’s way. Participants said they wanted urgent action from the Scottish Government to resolve these issues.

Gail Walker, head of water at Consumer Scotland, said: “Over the course of the research, participants developed their understanding of the challenges and reached broad agreement that Scotland’s water sector needed to be ambitious in its approaches to tackling climate change impacts.

“There was a recognition that individual consumers will have a key role to play, whether through reducing personal water consumption or avoiding the disposal of inappropriate items down sinks or toilets.

“There was also a clear appetite for more information and a desire to see behavioural change supported by wider, systemic action. There is now a need for more targeted information and clear leadership from the Scottish Government and Scottish Water to ensure consumers understand how they can play their full part in tackling climate change.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The Scottish Government is keenly aware of the impact of climate change on water resource and is determined to take action as part of wider work to adapt Scotland to the impacts of climate change, working with business, communities and stakeholders.

“We have recently consulted on proposals to make changes that will make drainage and water resources more resilient to the effects of climate change. The results are being analysed at present and we will publish a response shortly. We will also be publishing a consultation on proposals for a National Flood resilience strategy next week.