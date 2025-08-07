The site has panoramic views looking over one of Scotland’s most sought-after seaside towns.

A B-listed water reservoir on the East Lothian coast with plans for a six-bedroom house has come on the market.

The heritage Heugh Water Tank, in North Berwick, is up for grabs for £395,000.

The sale includes approved planning permission for a six-bedroom house with three reception rooms and a double garage.

Set on an elevated half-acre plot, the site includes sweeping views over the town, recently voted the best place to live in Scotland, and its coastline, including Bass Rock and Tantallon Castle.

The approved planning, dating from April 2020, includes a double-storey house with the main reception rooms on the ground floor. Most rooms would lead directly to the gardens via French doors, with the bedrooms situated on the upper floor.

The reservoir dates back to the early 1900s | Gilson Gray

A further guest bedroom, shower room, garage access and a drawing room are planned for the ground floor, alongside access to the original reservoir cellar.

Dating back to 1905, the Heugh Water Tank was once a working reservoir. But it now stands as an architecturally distinctive circular brick-and-concrete structure, topped with a 12-sided slated roof.

The building is B-listed in recognition of its historical and architectural significance. Although the plot is not serviced, property agents said the vendor holds quotations for water, drainage and electricity connections.

A digital drawing of potential house development | ESPC

The sale is being managed by property company Gilson Gray, which said the water tank “is unlike anything else on the market”.

“This is one of the most distinctive residential opportunities to come to market in East Lothian,’ Rob McGregor, head of Gilson Gray said.

“Not only is the site steeped in history and architectural interest, but it also comes with a vision. Planning permission is already in place for a unique home that makes the most of its elevated position and views.

“It’s a rare blend of heritage and design, right in the heart of one of Scotland’s most desirable coastal towns.”