Scotland's last 'untouched' 90-acre private island Insh goes on sale for £500,000

Published 11th Jul 2025, 12:48 BST
Insh Island hosts the World Stone Skimming competition each year.

A rare chance has come up to purchase one of Scotland’s last untouched private islands.

Insh Island, in the Inner Hebrides, has gone on sale for £500,000.

The 90-acre private islet sits near Easdale, known for being the smallest inhabited island in Scotland and host of the World Stone Skimming Championship. Participants of all ages, from juniors to the “Old Tossers”, compete to see who can skim specially selected Easdale slate stone the farthest distance across water.

Insh Island 'Caisteal Insh' Cave from a kayaker's viewplaceholder image
Insh Island 'Caisteal Insh' Cave from a kayaker's view | Savills

Savills, the property agent managing the sale, said Insh going up for sale offered “an extraordinary opportunity to own a pristine piece of the Scottish wilderness”.

Accessible by private boat or helicopter, the island, one of the Slate Islands off the Argyll coast, is also home to a variety of wildlife, including seals, seabirds and visiting dolphins.

The land features a natural freshwater spring, with the potential for off-grid energy solutions like solar or wind power.

The 90-acre private island in the Inner Hebrides has come to market for offers over £500,000.placeholder image
The 90-acre private island in the Inner Hebrides has come to market for offers over £500,000. | Savills

The advert said the island also had the potential for glamping sites, eco-lodges or even a small-scale organic farm.

“With no light pollution, the night skies are spectacular, making it a dream location for stargazing and quiet reflection,” the advert said.

Cameron Ewer, Savills’s head of residential in Scotland said: "Insh Island represents a truly unique opportunity to acquire one of Scotland's last untouched private islands.

“With its breath-taking landscapes, rich biodiversity and potential for sustainable development, Insh Island is a sanctuary of peace and natural beauty.”

Property agents said with demand increasing for exclusive, eco-conscious destinations, the island is suited for tourism, wellness retreats or even use as a film location.

The National Trust for Scotland (NTS) previously owned the island after it was left to the organisation in the will of David Brearley, the owner who lived there between 1973 and 2003. Mr Brearley reportedly lived in a cave on the island for around 30 years.

Insh was put up for auction in 2019 with a guide price of £125,000, but reportedly sold for £353,000.

The move was slammed by some local politicians, including former SNP president Michael Russell, as it was apparently known locally that Mr Brearley wanted Insh to stay natural. Mr Russell argued that NTS should have consulted local people and allowed for the option of a community buy-out.

The NTS reportedly said the cost of running the island were a reason behind the sale and that Mr Brearley’s will was not specific about the island.

But former Scottish Greens’ Highlands and Islands MSP John Finnie said at the time it was “quite astonishing that NTS decided to dispose of Insh, given that the island is so rich in biodiversity, noted for its significant scientific interest and nature conservation importance”.

He said: “It appears that earning a quick buck has been prioritised over conserving this remarkable island.”

