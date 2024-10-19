Kenny Thomson conducts Glasgow Gaelic Choir on stage during the Area Choirs competition. He was also honoured by An Comunn Gàdlealach at the Areas Choir Competitions with a special token of appreciation to mark his last Mòd as a conductor. The long-standing conductor of Glasgow Gaelic Choir, fondly known as the GGs, was recognised for his outstanding 41-year contribution to the choir.Kenny Thomson conducts Glasgow Gaelic Choir on stage during the Area Choirs competition. He was also honoured by An Comunn Gàdlealach at the Areas Choir Competitions with a special token of appreciation to mark his last Mòd as a conductor. The long-standing conductor of Glasgow Gaelic Choir, fondly known as the GGs, was recognised for his outstanding 41-year contribution to the choir.
Kenny Thomson conducts Glasgow Gaelic Choir on stage during the Area Choirs competition. He was also honoured by An Comunn Gàdlealach at the Areas Choir Competitions with a special token of appreciation to mark his last Mòd as a conductor. The long-standing conductor of Glasgow Gaelic Choir, fondly known as the GGs, was recognised for his outstanding 41-year contribution to the choir.

2024 Royal National Mòd in pictures: 10,000 visitors flock to Scotland’s Gaelic festival

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow

Editor, Fife Free Press

Published 19th Oct 2024, 14:22 BST
The 2024 Royal National Mòd - the largest event of its kind in five years - has been hailed a huge success.

The nine-day festival drew to a close today in Oban. Spanning over 12 venues throughout the west coast town – known as the cradle of the Mòd - Scotland’s premier celebration of Gaelic language, sports, art, and culture saw approximately 10,000 visitors gather; an increase of 20% up on last year, and is estimated that it will have generated over £2 million for the local economy.

Attendees from London to Lewis descended on the town to watch as over 2,600 participants competed in over 200 competitions.

Following the tradition, the Mòd flag was proudly passed to Lochaber, which will host the 2025 festival.

James Graham, chief executive officer of An Comunn Gàidhealach, said: “Oban proved to be the perfect host for the 2024 Mòd and showed what an incredible epicentre for Gaelic and Celtic culture it is - 132 years since the National Mòd was first hosted here.

“Thhough much has changed, an enduring spirit and enthusiasm for Gaelic language and song remains incredibly strong. We cannot wait to be back in the Highlands in 2025.”

The most prestigious of the literature prizes to be awarded at the Royal National Mòd is the historic Bard of An Comunn Gàidhealach. This year it was bestowed upon Scottish academic, poet and short story writer Meg Bateman. First awarded more than 100 years ago, the prestigious accolade pays tribute to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Gaelic literary world. Meg is the 60th Bard to be crowned and takes up the position from Scottish poet and translator Niall O’Gallagher.

The most prestigious of the literature prizes to be awarded at the Royal National Mòd is the historic Bard of An Comunn Gàidhealach. This year it was bestowed upon Scottish academic, poet and short story writer Meg Bateman. First awarded more than 100 years ago, the prestigious accolade pays tribute to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the Gaelic literary world. Meg is the 60th Bard to be crowned and takes up the position from Scottish poet and translator Niall O'Gallagher.

Sorren MacLean and Hannah Fisher perform on stage during the Our Language, Our Music Concert

Sorren MacLean and Hannah Fisher perform on stage during the Our Language, Our Music Concert

The winner of the Mòd's Highland Art Prize was revealed at the Rockfield Centre in Oban. Jules Mather of Furnace in Argyll took the top prize with her painting entitled Travelling Alone. Her painting was selected from a shortlist of 12 pieces chosen by celebrated artist and teacher Ishbel Murray. As the winner, Jules Mather will have the opportunity to present her work in an exhibition at The Briggait in Glasgow, courtesy of Wasps Studios, the charity that provides studio spaces to artists and creators across Scotland.

The winner of the Mòd's Highland Art Prize was revealed at the Rockfield Centre in Oban. Jules Mather of Furnace in Argyll took the top prize with her painting entitled Travelling Alone. Her painting was selected from a shortlist of 12 pieces chosen by celebrated artist and teacher Ishbel Murray. As the winner, Jules Mather will have the opportunity to present her work in an exhibition at The Briggait in Glasgow, courtesy of Wasps Studios, the charity that provides studio spaces to artists and creators across Scotland.

Alasdair Whyte performs on stage during the Our Language, Our Music Concert

Alasdair Whyte performs on stage during the Our Language, Our Music Concert

