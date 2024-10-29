The 400-year-old oak named after a Scottish band crowned Tree of the Year

The oak was given its name after one of the band members guided a group of tree experts to its location near to where he grew up.

The centuries-old Skipinnish Oak named after a Scottish band has clinched this year’s Tree of the Year title, it has been announced.

The oak, thought to be at least 400 years old and hidden away in a Sitka spruce plantation in Lochaber, in the Scottish Highlands, was crowned the winner on Tuesday by the Woodland Trust.

The historic tree is a surviving remnant of the native ecosystem, playing host to rare lichens and other species, experts have said.

The oak won 21 per cent of the public vote in this year’s competition, which shortlisted a dozen ancient and veteran oak trees across the UK, to secure the title, and will go on to compete in the European Tree of the Year contest early next year.

It was not known to modern tree experts until a chance encounter with the Celtic music group Skipinnish more than a decade ago, the band said.

They were playing for the Native Woodland Discussion Group nearby and Skipinnish co-founder Andrew Stevenson, who is from the area, guided a group of Scottish woodland experts to the tree.

Andrew Stevenson at the Skipinnish Oak | Andrew Stevenson

He said they were so taken by its pedigree as an ancient Highland oak that the experts named it after Skipinnish.

Mr Stevenson said: “I am delighted that The Skipinnish Oak has won Tree of the Year.

“The tree has held a special place in my heart since my father first described it to me, and the first time I saw it many years ago.”

The Skipinnish Oak narrowly beat the Darwin Oak in Shrewsbury, estimated to be 550 years old and growing very close to the childhood home of Charles Darwin but threatened with being felled for the Shrewsbury bypass, which secured 20 per cent of the votes.

The 1,000-year-old Bowthorpe Oak in Lincolnshire, a hollow tree with ancient graffiti inside and boasting the claim three dozen people once stood inside it, came third with 14 per cent.

The public were given the chance to vote on 12 trees on the theme of magnificent oaks, 11 of which had been chosen by a panel oftree experts, along with one nominated by members ofthe public on social media.

According to the Woodland Trust, oaks can live more than 1,500 years and support 2,300 species of wildlife, and the UK boasts more ancient oaks than the rest of Western Europe combined.

As the Woodland Trust is campaigning for more robust legal protections for the country’s most valuable trees, the charity said it was an obvious choice to select oaks – which are “ingrained in our heritage” – to make up the shortlist.

Dr Kate Lewthwaite from the Woodland Trust said: “The Skipinnish Oak is a magnificent example ofthe natural heritage we strive to protect, and its recognition as UK TreeoftheYear shines a light on the incredible biodiversity that our trees support.

“We encourage everyone to celebrate and preserve these vital features of our environment.”