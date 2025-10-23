South Scotland invention aims to transform dairy industry

Katharine Hay
By Katharine Hay

Rural affairs correspondent

Comment
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 06:00 BST

The platform can detect if a cow is ill and alert the farmer.

Researchers based in the south of Scotland have launched a virtual farm technology, combining live data and artificial intelligence, to help farmers predict problems on the farm before they happen.

Farm-twin is a free to download code which allows users to create a model of an entire farm, including the infrastructure and animals, using real-time data sensors.

It means farmers can create an “at-a-glance” view of their farm systems.

Dairy cows on a farm in Dumfries and Gallowayplaceholder image
Dairy cows on a farm in Dumfries and Galloway | Katharine Hay

With the platform supporting predictive analytics, it means the tool can help them identify early signs of health issues or productivity dips on the land, be it in crops or livestock, before they escalate.

If milk yields, for example, start to fall and health data show changes in behaviour, the system can automatically flag potential illness — even triggering a gate to isolate the cow while alerting the farmer.

Researchers said the platform is suitable for farms of all sizes and tech set-ups. It also offers backward compatibility with legacy systems, allowing historical data to be imported and used.

The invention came out of SRUC’s Dairy Research and Innovation Centre near Dumfries and was made possible through funding from the wider Digital Dairy Chain scheme.

It was set up to research the use of Digital Twin technology, which creates a virtual, dynamic model of a physical object, system or process updated in real-time using data sensors.

Dumfries and Galloway is known as being Scotland's dairy region given the higher concentration of dairy herdsplaceholder image
Dumfries and Galloway is known as being Scotland's dairy region given the higher concentration of dairy herds | SRUC

The campus recently saw the opening of Dairy Nexus, a multi-million-pound innovation and sustainability centre for the dairy industry, led by SRUC and funded by the UK and Scottish governments. It aims to boost productivity, drive sustainability, and decarbonize the sector by bringing together researchers, farmers, and businesses to develop new products and technologies.

Dumfries and Galloway is considered the primary dairy region for Scotland as it is home to the highest concentration of dairy cattle in the country.

Dr Mazdak Salavati, data scientist at the research centre, said: “The real power of farm data lies in combining different sources to uncover insights that a single system alone can't provide and with farm-twin, we're enabling exactly that.

“Farm-twin addresses this challenge head-on by aggregating data from a wide range of technologies into a single, unified platform. Pulling data in near real-time from various sources including animal health records, milk production, feed intake, and environmental conditions.”

Farm-twin is completely open-source, which means anyone can freely download, use, modify, and distribute the code.

Dr Matt Broadbent, an agri-tech scientist at the centre, said: “We believe open-source is the future of agri-tech. It ensures transparency, fosters innovation, and lowers the barriers for adoption across the industry.”

Professor Wayne Powell, principle and chief executive of SRUC, said: “With innovations like farm-twin, we are transforming dairy production systems and positioning the sector as a global leader in sustainable, data-driven agriculture.

“This open-source platform will support entrepreneurship, drive new market opportunities, and equip the workforce with vital digital skills all while accelerating our journey toward a more productive, resilient, and sustainable future.”

The news comes as the farming industry may also receive support from the sky.

Developed in Glasgow, THICKET provides frequent, high-resolution imagery from AAC Clyde Space’s satellite constellation, showing exactly what habitats are available on each field or parcel of land.

Using the images, farmers will be able to tell exactly what plants and animals are living across their farms.

It is hoped the insight will help farmers, land managers, agricultural organisations, and policymakers with the data they need to make more informed decisions that support biodiversity, sustainability, and effective land stewardship.

