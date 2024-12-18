Single-track road on picturesque Scottish island to become bigger carriageway to cater for cruise ships
A road linking a new deep ferry terminal for large cruise liners to an island’s main road is to undergo a major infrastructure upgrade, it has been revealed.
The Isle of Lewis will see the widening of a road built in the 1970s to a 6.6m carriageway, resurfacing with durable asphalt, modernising drainage, and accommodating essential utilities.
The 2.1-mile road connects to the island’s main A859 route - the only road that leads to the connecting Isle of Harris.
The single-track thoroughfare has been recently subjected to a heavy traffic load, both during the construction of a £49 million deep water terminal and subsequent pressures from visiting cruise liners to the island, Stornoway Port Authority (SPA) said, which issued a tender for the works.
The road is also used by the company Hebridean Seaweed, and employees of Titanic shipbuilder Harland and Wolff, which has four shipyards, including one in Arnish on Lewis.
SPA said the development was a key component of the port’s long-term strategy to drive regional economic growth, improve connectivity, and deliver sustainable infrastructure for future generations.
Given the Scottish Government restrictions on local authority road spending, it has been claimed the development will be the largest road scheme undertaken on the Western Isles for more than a decade.
SPA said the project would incorporate sustainable practices, including the reuse of excavated peat in the road construction and careful management of local eco-systems. The body said the road’s new design would minimise environmental impact by following the existing route wherever possible and includes provisions to manage drainage and mitigate impacts on nearby watercourses, including the River Creed.
Alex Macleod, chief executive at SPA, said: "The Arnish Road upgrade represents a major step in our commitment to driving economic growth. This investment not only improves access for all road users, but also unlocks substantial opportunities for businesses at Arnish Point, supporting their growth and development.
“It is another key milestone in realising the full potential of the Deep Water Terminal, and forms a major part of our vision to deliver lasting benefits to our community and the wider region."
Construction is anticipated to begin in April next year following the appointment of a contractor, with completion expected by September 2026.
The announcement comes after the Scottish Government was urged to “think again” and help improve a road to a major island tourist site on Lewis, which is under pressure from rising numbers of visitors and cruise ship coach parties.
The single track road to the Gearrannan Blackhouse Village on the Isle of Lewis has endured increased vehicle numbers and subsequent congestion, with one resident describing “horrendous” conditions over the summer months.
Councillor Ranald Fraser, Conservative member for Sgir’Uige agus Carlabhagh on Western Isles Council, said the port was a “fantastic” development for the islands - but that infrastructure had to keep pace with rising visitor numbers.
Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop, however, said the Scottish Government had no responsibility for the road, with any improvements in the charge of Western Isles Council. Residents on the island have raised concern about the island losing its character if some of the roads are developed into carriageways.
Roddy Martin, chairman of Airidhantuim Community Council, said the “olde worlde” style is what made the island appealing to tourists. Communities this year raised concern about the increasing number of tourists to the island, particularly in the summer months.
Earlier this year, the Urras nan Tursachan (UnT) urged tour operators to leave the Calanais Stones - a Neolithic monument on the island - off their itineraries due to fears of erosion at the site caused by the number of visitors.
