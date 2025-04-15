Scottish seabird numbers continue to fall - but three species show signs of recovering

The declining population for some species can be due to shortage of food and increase in predation.

Scotland’s seabird population continues to decline but some species are showing signs of recovery, new figures have shown.

The data, from the Scottish Government’s nature agency NatureScot, chart breeding numbers for 11 of the 24 species of seabirds that breed in Scotland, over the period 1986-2023.

They also document the “breeding success” – or the number of chicks produced – for 12 species over the same period.

The figures show that between 1986 and 2023, the 11 species assessed for breeding numbers were down 48 per cent overall, with Arctic skua showing the worst decline at 83 per cent.

Puffins congregate on the Isle of May | Nicol Nicolson, Scottish Seabird Centre

However, between 2010 and 2023, three species had “stabilised”, while black-legged kittiwake, European shag and common guillemot populations increased in the sites surveyed.

The agency said the fall in Arctic skua numbers was likely due to a shortage of their food source, sandeels, as well as increased predation from great skuas.

Meanwhile, breeding success in 2023 was around the long-term average at 75 per cent of the 1986 level, with NatureScot saying there was a “mixed picture” across the 12 species assessed.

Four species: Arctic skua, black-legged kittiwake, European shag and little tern; had higher than average breeding success, while five species had lower than average breeding success: Atlantic puffin, common tern, guillemot, northern fulmar and northern gannet.

The Arctic tern, great skua and razorbill had breeding success around the average.

Simon Foster, NatureScot trends analyst, said: “Scotland’s seabirds are of international importance, and they attract thousands of people to visit our coastlines each year, but they face many pressures and threats.

“Food availability, climate change, fisheries, predation, and invasive species are all thought to be contributing to their current declines.

“In recent years, avian flu has also had a considerable impact on several seabird species.

“Developments, such as offshore windfarms, may cause additional pressures on already declining seabird populations.

“Crucially, although they rely on the sea, they breed on land and so are relatively easy to monitor, compared with other marine life.”

He added that the figures showed the importance of continued long-term monitoring, to “help understand what is happening to our significant seabird populations so action can be taken whenever possible.”

A consultation closed last month on draft proposals on how to protect Scotland’s seabird populations from declining.

The plan was drawn up with methods to help reverse dramatic declines, which have been linked to the changing climate, invasive non-native species such as brown rat, and food shortages at sea.

Developed in partnership with NatureScot, the Joint Nature Conservation Committee, RSPB and the British Trust for Ornithology, the Scottish Seabird Conservation Action Plan presents more than 50 actions.

These include enhancing food availability by improving conditions for prey, providing safe nesting areas by eradicating non-native invasive predators, and increasing survival prospects by minimising bycatch.

Almost two thirds of Scotland’s seabird species have declined over the past 20 years, according to the Scottish Seabird Centre, based in North Berwick in East Lothian.

Eight, including the Arctic tern, kittiwake and black-headed gull, have fallen in numbers by more than 50 per cent, according to official figures.

The latest Seabird Count report – a national census of seabirds - shows how important Scotland is for seabirds in terms of the UK and the world.