Scottish mountain rescue legend 'in every sense of the word' dies aged 72

The Moray man was one of the first on site of the Lockerbie disaster almost 40 years ago

Tributes have poured in for a mountain search and rescue veteran who has been described as “a true legend”.

David “Heavy” Whalley, who has died aged 72, served with the RAF Mountain Rescue Service for almost 40 years. His death was confirmed on Monday and follows a diagnosis of terminal cancer last year.

Whalley worked as a team leader for both the RAF Leuchars and RAF Kinloss Mountain Rescue teams. | Scottish Mountain Rescue

Mr Whalley, from Burhead, in Moray, was one of the first responders to the site of the Lockerbie bombing in 1988, which resulted in 270 fatalities.

The adventurer was also involved in the hunt for survivors when a Chinook helicopter crashed on Mull of Kintyre in 1994 and the four RAF crew and 25 terrorism experts were killed.

The veteran earned his nickname “Heavy” when he joined the RAF in 1971 at five feet, four inches tall and weighing just seven stone.

He previously told walking forum Walk Highlands that despite his size, he “could handle himself” and the nickname stuck.

The website, founded by Helen and Paul Webster, issued a tribute to Mr Whalley, saying: “Saddened to hear the news that mountain rescue legend David ‘Heavy’ Whalley has passed away.

“Always greatly admired his positivity about new generations getting out in the outdoors.”

One member added: “Legend is a word used far too often, but Heavy Walley was a legend in every sense of the word.”

Mr Whalley was team leader of RAF Leuchars and RAF Kinloss.

He was also deputy leader at RAF Valley in North Wales and president of the Search and Rescue Dog Association Scotland (SARDA).

Mr Whalley’s life involved him helping save hundreds of lives, with reports saying he attended more than 1,000 mountain incidents and dozens of air accidents.

Tributes have poured in from mountain rescue teams across the country following news his death.

Scottish Mountain Rescue (SMR) said it was “deeply saddened” by news of Mr Whalley’s death.

The organisation described him as “a true legend of mountain rescue and an inspiration to all who had the privilege of knowing him”.

An SMR spokesperson said: “Heavy dedicated his life to helping others in the mountains, giving countless years of service with unwavering commitment, skill, and compassion.

"He was a leader, a mentor, and a friend to so many in the mountain rescue community and beyond. His knowledge, experience and kindness left an indelible mark on all who worked alongside him."

Hebrides Mountain Rescue Team said Mr Whalley’s courage in dealing with his final illness over the last year “showed he wasn’t just a king in the mountains, but an incredible man”.