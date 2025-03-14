Lockerbie bombing trial delayed by US judge, as new court date left unconfirmed

A trial linked to the bomb that destroyed Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie has been delayed

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The trial of a man alleged to have helped make the bomb used in the 1988 Lockerbie terror atrocity has been delayed, US court papers have confirmed.

Libyan national Abu Agila Masud had been due to go on trial in Washington on May 12. But district court judge Dabney L Friedrich has agreed to a postponement following submissions from the prosecution and defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police guard the nose section of Pan Am flight 103, which was blown up over Lockerbie, on December 21, 1988 (Picture: Bryn Colton) | Getty Images

According to a court document, lawyers had raised the issue of the case’s complexity, and the amount of time they had to adequately prepare for both pretrial proceedings and the trial itself.

Lawyers also referred to the issue of “voluminous discovery, including evidence located in other countries”, and the need for the defence to determine how best to defend the case.

A new date for the trial has not yet been set.

Masud denies three charges relating to the attack on Pan Am Flight 103, which remains Britain’s deadliest terrorist atrocity.

Allan Milligan / The Scotsman

All 259 passengers and crew and 11 people on the ground were killed when the plane exploded above Lockerbie on December 21, 1988, 40 minutes into its flight from London to New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Libyan intelligence officer Abdelbaset al-Megrahi is the only man convicted in relation to the bombing, after being found guilty of 270 counts of murder by a panel of three Scottish judges sitting at a special court in the Hague in 2001.

He was sent to prison in Scotland, but was controversially granted compassionate release in 2009 after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, returning home to Libya where he died in 2012.

Prosecutors have always maintained that Megrahi acted with others in carrying out the attack.

A spokesperson for Scotland’s Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “We appreciate that the prospect of delay will be frustrating for those affected but we urge them not to feel disheartened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad