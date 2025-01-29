Scottish Greens-led deer cull proposals axed after welfare concerns

Members of the rural community said the proposals to change the female deer cull season presented animal welfare issues and could affect deer managers’ mental health.

The Scottish Government has decided to scrap Scottish Greens-led proposals on female deer culls following a consultation raising animal welfare concerns.

Lorna Slater, co-convener of the Scottish Greens, led proposals to prolong the open season on culling female deer as part of measures to control herd numbers and protect woodland and peatlands from overgrazing.

Recent estimates suggest there could be up to 400,000 red deer in Scotland. It is thought there could be almost one million deer in total. The other species are roe, fallow and sika.

The Scottish Government has indicated it does not intend to make any changes to close seasons for culling female deer. | Katharine Hay

The MSP for Lothian put forward the plans under the Bute House Agreement, a coalition between the Scottish Greens and the SNP, which was scrapped under former first minister Humza Yousaf.

The proposals led to pushback from rural groups, including the gamekeeper community, which called for the plans to be scrapped over animal welfare and mental health reasons.

The Scottish Gamekeepers Association (SGA) previously said their members would be "sickened" by the prospect of killing a heavily pregnant hind and its large unborn calf.

Deer experts have said there is growing evidence of later calving in red deer as a result of climate change. The proposals called for the season to have six weeks added onto the end of the existing open season and three weeks to the start, SGA said.

The issue was raised in the Scottish Parliament this week with a question to agriculture minister, Jim Fairlie, on whether the Scottish Government had plans to bring forward the proposals to change season for culling female deer.

Mr Fairlie indicated there were no plans to extend the season, adding: “Following consultation with stakeholders, I have concluded that, in most cases, the cull levels required to reduce the overall deer population to support nature and climate objectives can be achieved within existing deer seasons.

“Where it is necessary to cull outwith existing seasons, there will continue to be the ability to apply to NatureScot for authorisations.

“In coming to this decision, I have taken careful note of the potential distress caused to many stalkers by being required routinely to shoot heavily pregnant female deer and I have decided against any wider change to the timings of the female close season.”

Ms Slater defended her proposal following the minister’s statement, urging Mr Fairlie to reverse his decision.

She said: “If we want to preserve and restore our iconic biodiversity, then we need to manage the number of deer back down to sustainable levels, and this is one of the steps that would allow us to do that.

"It was one of the recommendations that was made by the Scottish Government's independent working group and was originally agreed by ministers. I urge them to reconsider."

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC), however, welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision.

BASC Scotland director Peter Clark said: “BASC had significant concerns about the initial proposal to move the start of the female deer season to the 1st of October. An earlier female cull could have resulted in hinds being shot that still have dependent young, posing serious welfare implications.”

