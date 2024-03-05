Filling in a careers questionnaire at school to find my perfect job, I was somewhat deflated at the result it produced: Librarian.

But while that occupation was not to be my calling, libraries have come to play an important role throughout my life, and I’m probably more passionate about them than I’ve ever been.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Opinion newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I recall being taken regularly by my parents to choose books at our local library as a child, while marvelling at the chance it offered to try out the cutting-edge technology of the time that we didn’t have at home – a TV with the BBC’s pre-internet teletext service Ceefax.

The ability to borrow the latest titles keeps Alastair Dalton returning to the library shelves. (Photo by Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman)

At the University of Edinburgh, the library reading room was one of our social hubs, as well as being the destination for Saturday morning trips to take out text books for the weekend, only to have to return them on Monday morning, often unread, incurring two wasted early rises.

Another favourite haunt was the fine art library tucked away in an eyrie of Edinburgh’s Central Library, watching the sunset from an upper window.

In final year, we were permitted to study in the luxuriously furnished but almost too warm National Library of Scotland, with the privilege of being able to request pretty much any book ever published.

Joining The Scotsman in its North Bridge days, its library became another social hub in the era before online information, both for books and where reporters queued to use the only computers where previous stories could be accessed.

The National Library Of Scotland on George IV Bridge in Edinburgh. (Photo by Scott Louden)

Latterly, I’ve spent much time in libraries near home in Glasgow looking out books for our children, which have proved an invaluable resource for providing fresh material for bedtime stories – a vital asset for parents of youngsters with voracious reading appetites.

I’ve loved coming across inventive, humorous and beautifully-illustrated books that have also inspired me to buy copies that have become well-received presents for nephews and nieces.

The best of these libraries are those with separate children’s reading rooms, which offer the additional benefit of allowing them to run around – within reason – when the place is quiet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

My focus has since moved to exploiting the fantastic free resource it offers in being able to borrow the latest titles almost as soon as they have been published, including having them delivered to my local library if available copies are at other branches.