'There's a third option': Alternative boundary for Scottish national park proposed as consultation begins
An alternative boundary for Scotland’s new national park has been put forward by a campaigner in an attempt to bridge the gap of an increasingly polarised debate.
Galloway was announced as the proposed site to become the country’s third national park in July. Established pro and anti groups have since locked horns over the proposal, which is due to go under consultation this week.
Matt Cross, who works on environmental projects across Ayrshire, which borders Galloway, has proposed a third solution to yes or no, and that is to change the outline in Galloway.
The existing boundary covers a vast area from the south of Dumfriesshire across to parts of east and south Ayrshire.
Mr Cross, who said his opinion on the park was independent from those who he works with, has suggested reducing the area proposed dramatically, with the core of the new park being the current Galloway Forest Park and extending to the surrounding hills.
“This is an area of pretty much wild land stretching roughly from Newton Stewart to Dalmellington,” he told The Scotsman.
“You have the Merrick Hills and the Dungeon Hills. It’s a contiguous area of wild mountainous land. Its lightly farmed, little forested and has no wind turbines. It has striking mountain scenery, plenty of wildlife and established walking and cycling routes.
“It’s quite untouched wild landscape there, which means a lot that would merit national park status.”
He said most of the land in the area was already state owned with landowner Forestry and Land Scotland. Mr Cross said it would be hard for anyone to push back against the idea given it is predominantly wild land.
“I can’t see who would object to it,” he said. “It’s completely different to the intensive and productive arable land and forestry you find in the south of Galloway, where there are also large towns, dual carriageways and an international ferry terminal, which doesn’t qualify as wild or cultural landscape.
“We need a different way of thinking about national parks than the typical British national park, which is a big area, including towns and villages and roads. There’s a perfectly good Galloway national park, it’s just small.”
Mr Cross’s proposals come as the 14-week consultation on the new park begins on Thursday.
Sandra McDowall, vice-chair of the Galloway National Park Association (GNPA), the group advocating for the development, said: “This is a chance for all of us to build a brighter future - to achieve something amazing for our region.
“A Galloway National Park would attract large amounts of direct funding and inward investment for our environment, our economy and – of huge importance – would help us create a better future for our children.
“We want to see as many people as possible getting involved with the public consultation as this is their chance not just to win national park status, but to shape the park and how it is run to suit the needs of the region.”
As part of the consultation process, 16 meetings have already been announced in towns and villages across the region.
On announcing an extension to the consultation, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said she recognised the “significant public interest” in the proposal and noted both the support and opposition.
“It is extremely important that we hear from people living and working in the area and that the people of Galloway and South and East Ayrshire have the opportunity to discuss the issues and properly consider the proposal, including whether people want a national park in their area and, if so, what the boundaries should include,” she said.
