Some 212,000 people flooded through the gates at the Royal Highland Show this year to see more than 6,000 animals and taste the best of Scotland’s food and drink in a celebration of farming.

From prize-winning cattle to the latest models in agri tech, the event saw the best of the country’s agriculture come together over four days, with early bird tickets already going on sale for next year.

Some eye-grabbing champions of the weekend included global brand New Holland taking home a prize for its 100 per cent methane-powered tractor, which it claims to be a world first.

A world-first was witnessed in the forestry arena at this year’s show. Dan Wheelan, from Shropshire, set a world record climbing a 80ft pole in just 9 seconds, beating the previous record of 9.61.

Another prize-winner included Elaine Ramsay, from Dumfries and Galloway-based Millisle Clydesdales, who took home the heavy horse champion for her Clydesdale, Yorkie. The Ramsay family celebrated their 60th anniversary of showing heavy horses at the event this year. Ms Ramsay’s father, Hugh Ramsay, holds an MBE for services to the Clydesdale horse.

Elaine Ramsay carried on the family tradition that her father Hugh Ramsay started when he was competing at the Royal Highland Show 60 years ago. | Lisa Ferguson

Her Royal Highness Princess Anne made her annual visit to the show on Friday where she met with primary school children taking part in activities and toured the grounds.

A couple of farmers sleep as The Princess Royal tours the cattle stalls in the Highland Hall during a visit to the Royal Highland Show at the Royal Highland Centre in Ingliston, Edinburgh. Picture date: Friday June 20, 2025. | Jane Barlow/PA

Another royal touch at the show included the annual presentation of the Queen’s Cup, a prestigious award of the show that was presented by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II in 1960 to commemorate her presidency of the Royal Highland Show. This year, the cup, which rotates the livestock categories annually, was awarded to champion goat, Messrs Webster and Smith with Guilden Elm. It is the 15th time in 45 years the pair have won the award.

The most sustainable farm of the year, an award hosted by the Rare Breeds Survival Trust (RBST), went to Balcaskie Estate in Fife.

The estate is home to native breeds including Lincoln Red cattle, Tamworth pigs and a range of native sheep. Estate managers have regularly championed the animals, saying they are central to Balcaskie’s low-input, sustainable farming system, and to the management of the wider landscape to help promote natural biodiversity.

As well as celebrating agriculture in the country, the event marked a major social occasion, particularly for those working in the sector from all corners of the country.

Over 56,000 pints were poured over the four days and some 7,400 people partied into the night on Friday and Saturday evening at the Royal Highland Hoolie, with a folk and country line-up including Elephant Sessions.

David Tennant, head of show for RHASS, which runs the event, said: “It has been wonderful to see generations from across the agricultural community come together to celebrate their great achievements, learnings, stories and make new memories, just as it has been to see visitors and families enjoy all that the Show has to offer.

“We were very honoured to have welcomed HRH Princess Anne to Friday’s Show when we shared with her all of the great achievements from the Scottish agricultural industry.

“While the Show is renowned for its historic and traditional aspects, namely the livestock competitions and parades, over the years we have developed it so far beyond that, and every year we build and grow on the last.

“I’d like to thank everyone for playing their part, from our members, exhibitors and competitors to our staff and members of the public, for helping to make the 2025 Royal Highland Show a truly unforgettable event!”