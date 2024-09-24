'Magnificent' estate by Scottish loch with Highland peak views for sale for over £3m

An estate on the banks of Loch Lomond home to a farmhouse and two-bedroom cottage has come on the market.

Stuckendroin Estate, which sprawls across 3,611 acres of land on the shores of the famous Scottish loch, is up for sale for offers over £3 million.

The location, near Ardlui, a hamlet in Argyll and Bute and about an hour’s drive from Glasgow, has been described as “magnificent” by property company Strutt & Parker.

The agent said: "Nestled within Loch Lomond & The Trossachs National Park and within easy reach of Glasgow, the estate combines natural beauty, ecological potential, and accessibility, making it a Highland retreat.”

The sale includes the estate’s farmhouse and two-bedroom cottage, plus other farm buildings on the land. The surrounding landscape has been described as “nothing short of spectacular, with panoramic views of iconic Highland peaks, including Ben Vorlich and Ben Lomond, all while remaining within easy reach of Scotland’s central lowlands”.

The estate has sheep farming, with a flock of around 250 Cheviot breeding ewes, overseen by the farm manager who lives in the cottage.

There are also sporting opportunities on the estate, with the primary form of activity being red deer stalking, with the wide expanse of open hill ground supporting a population of red deer.

Stuckendroin has a modern larder and carcass storage/chilling facilities, which are located within the farm buildings to the rear of the house. Meanwhile Loch Lomond and one other small hill loch provides opportunity for trout fishing.

Nature restoration projects are also underway on the estate, with an area extending to 248 acres (110.24 hectares) at the northern end of the estate planted, with native broadleaves under the 2012 Rural Priorities Woodland Scheme.

Strutt & Parker said there were possibilities for some peatland restoration. According to Scotland’s peatland map, there are limited areas of class one and two peatland on the estate.

