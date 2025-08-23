Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Scotland’s biggest land charities has been accused of a lack of transparency over its trustee nomination process by a long-standing member and former chairman.

The John Muir Trust (JMT), which has faced intense scrutiny in recent years with regards to its management, is due to have its annual general meeting next month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity owns and manages some 25,400 hectares, including Quinag, a three peak mountain in Assynt, Sutherland, and was set up to protect “wild places”.

Follow Hay’s Way updates via Katharine’s Instagram page and by signing up to her free Scotsman Rural newsletter here.

Former trust chairman and member John Hutchison said he was “alarmed” after seeing that five candidates nominated for the election of trustees for this year were nominated “almost entirely” by existing trustees and family members of the incumbent chairperson and chief executive.

The John Muir Trust has clashed with gamekeepers, stalkers and locals in Assynt over its deer management practices | Katharine Hay

Mr Hutchison told The Scotsman: “This is an example of what the charity regulators warn us about. Some of those nominated had only just joined the trust last year. It means the charity isn’t getting any heavyweight experience coming through.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hutchison also accused the charity of having “an insider way of operating” after speaking to multiple members who had not received ballot papers and others who were not aware of an election for trustees taking place.

“I know there are people who weren’t aware there was a trustee election going on and it was almost invisible on the website when I checked before votes were due in,” he said.

A spokesperson for the JMT said the charity was made aware of ten people who did not receive ballot papers for different reasons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We contacted each member direct and ensured solutions were put in place quickly to enable them to vote,” the spokesperson said. “These queries were fewer than 0.1 per cent and all had an opportunity to vote before ballots closed.”

The charity said all members were invited to the AGM on September 15, which was highlighted in its spring/summer Journal publication, and given personal invitations to attend the meeting with instructions on registering and information on how to cast.

The JMT is said to have some 10,000 members.

Mr Hutchison said the charity lost about 10 per cent of its members last year, with the charity confirming some 19 redundancies and a financial loss of £1.9 million in the same year.

It was the same year a damning dossier was released listing detailed claims about why the charity has seen a wave of redundancies, the large financial deficit and alleged governance failures. Questions about the investigation into allegations made about the charity’s chief executive David Balharry and his subsequent reinstatement were also raised in the dossier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The document, published in September last year and written by Alan McCombes, the charity’s former media manager, announced at the time some nine former trustees and staff members had submitted complaints about the JMT to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

According to a Freedom of Information request, a total of 11 complaints have now been made to the OSCR since 2023. Mr Hutchison claimed at least another two complaints had been lodged more recently.

The accusations come after members of the trust complained to The Scotsman that last year’s AGM had the chat and hand raising function for the online meeting disabled.

The Trust clashed with local estates and members after announcing earlier this year that it is building a 6.5km electric fence on east Schiehallion in Perthshire, one of Scotland’s most visited mountains, which the charity owns and manages. The charity said the move will help the natural regeneration of mountain woodland tree species, including rare montane willow.

Mr Hutchison, who was JMT chairman between 2009 and 2014, said: “It’s absolutely right and proper that members of a charity can put live questions to the board during the meeting. There has been a lack of openness and transparency and there seems to be a reluctance to being open and accountable to the members.”