The John Muir Trust is one of Scotland’s biggest land management charities.

A damning report written by a former senior member of staff at a conservation charity makes claims as to why the 40-year-old organisation has reached “a crisis”.

Ahead of the John Muir Trust’s (JMT) annual general meeting on Saturday, staff were circulated a document written by Alan McCombes, the charity’s former media manager.

The John Muir Trust owns multiple estates across Scotland, including Quinag, a three peak mountain in Assynt | Katharine Hay

The document lists detailed claims about why the charity has seen a wave of redundancies, a large financial deficit, alleged governance failures and questions about the investigation into allegations made about the charity’s chief executive David Balharry and his subsequent reinstatement.

The recent travails of the charity have been widely reported. One of JMT’s founders, Denis Mollison, who was a trustee for 26 years, was voted in again at this year’s AGM after he put himself forward to help with what he described as “a crisis”.

The Scotsman previously reported on the exodus of former trustees, the 19 redundancies recorded in 2024 and the JMT’s financial loss of £1.9 million this year. Multiple sources have said there has been growing unease amongst staff for a period of time.

Mr McCombes’s dossier supports these claims, saying the trust has been haemorrhaging long-serving, highly experienced staff. He claimed 19 of the 20 employees who were managed directly by the chief executive have since resigned, and that of 11 staff directly appointed by Mr Balharry to the leadership team, only one remains in post.

Documents show of the 66 employees of the JMT in July last year, only 23 (34 per cent) were still there a year later.

Mr McCombes claims the 19 redundancies made this year ensured there was no statutory requirement for a 30-day collective consultation, which requires 20 staff redundancies. The former employee said this figure appeared to staff as a “cynical move”.

Mr McCombes said low staff morale was supported by an annual employee survey “which show a serious loss of confidence and trust in senior management”. Between spring 2021 and spring 2022, staff responding positively to the question ‘would you recommend the trust as a place to work?’ dropped from 97 per cent to 30 per cent, the document said. The staff survey for 2023 remains unpublished.

Mr McCombes said nine former trustees and staff members hads also submitted complaints to the Office of the Scottish Charity Regulator (OSCR).

Several sources attending the JMT’s AGM said Mr McCombes’s report was not mentioned at the event.

The JMT told The Scotsman “many of the issues” raised in the report had already been dealt with and that “much of the detail” in the dossier was inaccurate.

A JMT spokesperson said: “As a charity, we recognise our responsibilities to OSCR, staff, members and supporters. We welcome discussion and scrutiny and ensure that complaints are fully and rigorously investigated in an open and transparent way.

“Following a difficult period, the board commissioned two reviews into events of the past 18 months. These reviews contain recommendations and lessons learned that have either been implemented or are in the process. A summary of the first review is on our website, the results of the second review were presented at the AGM and will be made available soon.

“The trustee board are driving the need for change, and the desire to ensure that charitable funds are spent effectively and against charitable purposes. As is often the case, those driving change can be the target of complaints. The trust is now on a stronger financial footing and the CEO has the full support of the board. We have a dedicated team of professionals working efficiently and look forward to delivering the trust strategy to protect wild places for the benefit of present and future generations.”