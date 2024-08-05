The forestry industry has been urged to be vigilant since the new finding.

An invasive beetle that poses a risk to conifer plantations has been found on Sitka spruce in the UK for the first time.

The eight-toothed spruce bark beetle (Ips typographus) is considered a serious pest on spruce in Europe. If left uncontrolled, the beetle has the potential to cause significant damage to Britain’s spruce-based forestry and timber industries.

The Forestry Commission (FC) has asked landowners to remove trees where the eight-toothed spruce bark beetle was discovered on the conifer species in West Sussex.

There have been previous findings of the beetle in the UK on other trees, but this is the first time it has been discovered on Sitka, the country’s most widely planted spruce.

Sitka accounts for around one half (51 per cent) of the conifer area in Great Britain, according to 2018 figures from the FC.

The data showed Sitka is more dominant in Scotland, with 507,000 hectares north of the border, both under private ownership and land owned by the FC.

The latest update from the FC said there was no evidence the beetle was spreading further in England. The public body, responsible for the management of publicly-owned forests and forestry regulation, said the findings on Sitka are likely to have come directly from the continent.

But the body warned woodland managers, landowners and the forestry industry in the UK to remain vigilant.

A spokesperson for Scottish Forestry said: “In Scotland we have an extensive monitoring and surveillance programme in place for Ips typographus as well as many other tree pests and diseases, including pheromone lure traps and aerial and ground surveys. We work closely with our colleagues in England to share knowledge and expertise.”

Professor Nicola Spence, chief plant health officer at the Department of Environment and Rural Affairs, said: “We can confirm that new findings of Ips typographus in the South East of England have been reported by the Forestry Commission on a small number of cut and fallen Sitka spruce trees in West Sussex.

“All landowners and land managers should remain vigilant for Ips typographus as temperatures rise, continuing to check the health of spruce trees on their land. Landowners, agents and timber processors should note ongoing restrictions for movement of spruce material and methods of forest operations in the demarcated area.”

