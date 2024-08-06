The 10 best places to take children outdoors in Scotland this summer

August is the peak time of the Scottish summer holidays to get the children outdoors and to engage with some of the best that Scotland can offer.

And with that goal in mind, the National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has published its Our Big Scottish Summer activity map, full of outdoor activities from across the country that are ideal for families with children.

Research conducted by NTS has found 85 per cent of adults agree the best way to keep young children entertained is by exploring outdoors.

The activities highlighted by the trust heavily feature visiting Scotland’s woodlands, forests, and beautiful countryside, as kids experience the thrill of discovery and the wonders of wildlife.

But with more than 100 places throughout Scotland under the conservation charity’s care, including castles, coastlines, battlefields, woodlands, islands, mountains, glens and gardens, there are countless options to explore.

Claire Grant, operations manager in Edinburgh at NTS, said: “The long days of summer are such a wonderful opportunity to create shared moments, make memories and enjoy good times together, and we welcome families and all visitors to the special places that our charity cares for.

“We know that the summer holidays can feel very long for some parents and carers, but we have a range of activities, such as the playpark at Newhailes, the beautiful Malleny Garden and our unique ice cream flavours at Gladstone’s Land, which give kids the chance to explore the outdoors and highlight the importance of the trust’s vision of sharing nature, beauty and heritage with everyone.

“With more than 100 places under our charity’s care, there are so many opportunities for both children and adults to make lifelong memories, discover new interests and see nature and heritage up close. We’re very grateful to our generous members and supporters who make our vital work to care for and share these places and the experiences, adventures and discoveries they offer possible.”

The Scotsman has selected the following ten outdoor adventures that we have rated as the best from the NTS’s full list - taking in playparks to wildlife hunting, heritage and walks.

The full list of locations to explore from the trust can be found here.

1 . Craigevar Castle A young girl dressed as a princess playing in the restored grounds of Craigievar Castle, in Aberdeenshire, which is said to have inspired Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle | Michal Wachucik/Abermedia/PA Wire Photo: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia/PA Wire Photo Sales

2 . Glencoe National Nature Reserve The snow covered peaks in Glencoe reflected in Loch Achtriochtan | PA Photo Sales

3 . Newhailes The amazing playpark next to Newhailes house is an enticing attraction for children | Johnston Press Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales