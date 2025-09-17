Highland schools 'left to rot' as a third rated in poor condition

It comes as schools and nurseries from the Borders to Aberdeenshire have been threatened with being mothballed

New figures have shown more than a third of schools across the Highlands have been rated as being in poor condition.

The Scottish Government’s 2025 school estate statistics show a staggering 53 primaries across the Highlands are currently rated poor - 30 more than any other council area in the country.

Out of the 29 secondaries in the region, 11 were rated in poor condition.

In total, 34 per cent of all schools in the Highlands are in a state of disrepair.

After the Highlands came Moray, where 28 schools were given a poor rating, while the North Lanarkshire has 19 with the same status.

Scottish Conservatives MSP Tim Eagle said the figures were alarming and accused the current Scottish Government of leaving schools in rural areas “to rot”.

Scottish Conservative MSP Tim Eagle | Supplied

The MSP for Highlands and Islands said: “These alarming figures expose the postcode lottery that exists across Scotland’s school estate.

“Under the SNP’s watch, they have abandoned rural Scotland, leaving schools in the Highlands to rot as council funding continues to shrink.

“No child should be learning in a school that is in a poor condition, but that is the shameful reality for people living in the Highlands and other parts of rural Scotland.

“Rural students and schools deserve the same attention, resources, and funding from the Scottish Government as those in urban areas.

“SNP ministers must get on top of this issue as a matter of urgency and provide sufficient resources to ensure pupils and staff will always be learning in schools that are wholly fit for purpose.”

It comes as nurseries and schools from the Borders to Aberdeenshire have been recommended to be mothballed by local authorities.

Earlier this year, Scottish Borders Council unveiled plans to mothball seven nursery schools in the coming year due to declining numbers, in a bid to save around £400,000.

Four nurseries in Aberdeenshire were threatened with potential closure, but following fierce backlash from local parents and communities, the council performed a U-turn on its decision.

Families protesting the potential closure of Glass nursery, near Huntly, earlier this year | Supplied

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said the Scottish Government recognises “the overall picture in the Highlands remains challenging”.

She pointed to the new Broadford Primary, Nairn Academy and Tain 3-18 Campus – all in the Highlands - that are to be delivered through a Scottish Government £2bn Learning Estate Investment Programme, with Tain 3-18 expected to open before the end of the year.

Ms Gilruth said: “Local authorities have the statutory responsibility for managing and maintaining their school estate, and we expect them to ensure that children and young people have access to learning environments that are welcoming and conducive to high-quality education.”

She said the latest statistics show the proportion of schools reported as being in "good" or "satisfactory" condition has increased to 92.0 per cent compared to 62.7 per cent in 2007, when the SNP government first came to office.

Ms Gilruth added: “We will continue working with COSLA, councils and the Scottish Futures Trust to maximise future improvements in the school estate.”

Over the last two decades, the number of schools rated as being in poor condition has dropped by 798 since 2007.

In the same time period, the number of schools with good or satisfactory ratings has increased from 1,669 in 2007 to 2,251 in 2025, according to the latest figures.