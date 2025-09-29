Following multiple fires at battery storage sites this year, concerns have been raised about public safety.

Fire safety regulations must be brought forward for battery storage sites, SNP ministers have been told, as figures showed up to 80 applications for units were lodged in Scotland over a three-year period.

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) are used to store electricity from renewable sources like wind and solar to release the energy back to the grid when needed.

The increase in renewable energy developments across Scotland, with onshore wind capacity alone set to double in the next five years, has led to a rise in the number of BESS.

Douglas Lumsden, Tory MSP for North-East Scotland, said he was “extremely concerned” about the safety of such sites after a string of fires at several facilities across his region and other parts of Scotland. He said there were no laws that specifically govern the fire safety of BESS.

Earlier this year, emergency services attended a fire at a BESS close to the village of Rothienorman, about 25 miles north-west of Aberdeen.

Two months later, a fire engulfed a battery recycling plant in Kilwinning in North Ayrshire. The blaze came one year after a fire at the same site, which reportedly raged for four days.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show 78 separate applications have been lodged for BESS across Scotland since 2022. Results from a Freedom of Information request, obtained by the Scottish Conservatives, showed 75 of those applications have not required an environmental impact assessment (EIA).

Concerns about the proximity of BESS to residential areas, their impact on agricultural land, potential noise, fire and flood risks have been widely raised among rural communities.

Applications lodged without the need for an EIA include the consented 900 MW Alyth BESS in Perth and Kinross and the Coalburn BESS in South Lanarkshire. The latter is part of a portfolio that will total 1.5 GW of power, making it what is believed to be Europe's largest once complete.

Other sites that have not required an EIA include a further eight in South Lanarkshire, eight in the Highlands, seven in East Lothian, and five across Aberdeenshire.

Developments that generate more than 50MW need permission directly from the Scottish Government to be built under the Electricity Act 1989. Meanwhile, applications below 50MW are determined under the Town and Country Planning (Scotland) Act 1997 and are usually a matter for local councils.

Mr Lumsden said: “I’m extremely concerned about the safety of these proposed battery energy storage sites following a string of fires across both my region and the rest of Scotland.”

He added: “In many cases, communities are being steamrolled into industrial zones through an unjust transition, which residents are overwhelmingly opposed to. There is also currently no mandatory consultation with the fire service on the development of these sites, which heightens the risk of catastrophic incidents occurring.

“It’s vital the Scottish Government works alongside the UK government to ensure proper and robust safety regulations are brought forward to protect communities from these often-dangerous pieces of infrastructure.”