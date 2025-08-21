“It is a commitment to the future stability of the UK grid and the acceleration of our clean energy transition” – Gemma Hamilton, BayWa

The green light has been given for a 500-megawatt battery storage farm in South Lanarkshire - one of the largest to date in Scotland.

Developer BayWa said its Redshaw battery energy storage system (BESS) would be its largest such project to date, marking a major milestone for the company, as well as for the UK. It argues that the facility will contribute to the government’s clean power action plan and the country’s “journey towards a greener and more resilient energy future”.

Redshaw BESS will be strategically located at the “B6 boundary”, seen as a key constraint point between Scotland and England. It is designed to alleviate grid congestion and “unlock the full potential of renewable energy flowing from the renewable-energy-rich north to the south of the UK”, the firm added.

An example of part of a similar battery energy storage system (BESS) installed by BayWa r.e.

A battery energy storage system consists of several large batteries that store electrical power for use at a later time. They can be charged using excess electricity generated by wind or solar farms, for example, or by grid connection during periods of lower demand. However, many of these projects have attracted local criticism over their impact on the landscape and concerns regarding the risk of fire.

Several large-scale BESS projects have been given the nod in recent years. Such facilities generally provide sufficient power for relatively short periods of a few hours before requiring recharging.

Gemma Hamilton, head of development strategy and origination at BayWa r.e. UK, said: “Securing planning consent for Redshaw BESS is more than a milestone for our project: it is a commitment to the future stability of the UK grid and the acceleration of our clean energy transition.

“The BESS is intentionally positioned at a grid bottleneck that can sometimes hold back the delivery of clean power to where it is needed most. We are particularly pleased that planning consent was achieved swiftly through close collaboration with the Scottish Government, South Lanarkshire Council, and statutory consultees, in particular the host community, demonstrating that high-impact infrastructure can be delivered at a pace when stakeholders work together.”

Daniel Gaefke, chief operating officer of BayWa, added: “At 500 MW, this facility will be our largest battery storage project in Europe. It is part of a growing portfolio of BESS projects, demonstrating our operational expertise and dedication to grid flexibility.

“Now, as we move into the next project phase, we’re proud to deliver a project that reinforces our commitment to enabling the energy transition through innovation, collaboration, and investment in critical infrastructure.”

The firm said the project would also bring “a number of meaningful benefits to the local community”. It has committed to contributing £50,000 per year throughout the project’s operational life to a dedicated community benefit fund.

