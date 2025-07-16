Family of Scottish farmer father lost to suicide raise £88k in 100-mile tribute walk

The money will go towards mental health services for those in the agriculture sector.

The family of a farmer from the Borders who took his own life last year have raised £88,000 in a walk in memory of him.

Neil Stewart, who farmed in Kelso, tragically died by suicide in June 2024 at the age of 60.

The farmer left behind his wife, Caroline, and their three children, Victoria, Emily, and Charlie.

The family, along with other relatives and friends, walked the Kintyre Way last month, which starts in Tarbert in the north of the Kintyre peninsula and heads to Machrihanish in the south.

The trek was in memory of Mr Stewart’s death and to raise money for the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).

The charity was set up in 1897 to help the Scottish farming community and their families during a period of agricultural depression.

It provides practical, emotional, and financial support to people working in or connected to the Scottish agricultural industry who are facing hardship due to age, illness, accident, or other misfortune.

The family’s 100-mile challenge raised £74,134.65 for RSABI, with Gift Aid contributions bringing the final total to £88,726.69.

The walk’s message also had a particular focus on spotlighting the charity’s mental health support, including its 24-hour helpline and free counselling service to encourage farmers not to bottle things up. Last year, RSABI confirmed the service supported 200 calls a month, an increase of 49 per cent more clients compared to the year before.

The charity said the walk was also an opportunity for the family and friends to reflect and share fond memories of Mr Stewart.

The walk was named “100 for One” as a nod to the length of the walk and his passion for cricket, with 100 being a milestone achievement in the game.

Mrs Stewart said: “We are completely overwhelmed and so deeply thankful for the support we’ve received throughout this journey. The kindness, encouragement and solidarity shown, along with the amazing donations raised for RSABI, are what kept us going. Being surrounded by friends and family every step of the way meant the world to us.

“The walk was an opportunity to honour Neil, who we miss every day, while raising awareness of mental health within the farming community. If our message has managed to reach just one person and encouraged them to reach out for help, then it has been more than worth it.”

Carol McLaren, RSABI’s chief executive, said: “The strength, courage, and determination shown by the Stewart family has been nothing short of inspirational. By bravely sharing Neil’s story, they have made a profound difference to the farming community, delivering an incredibly important message that no one in Scottish agriculture should feel alone and that help is available as well as raising over £70,000 in the process, a truly remarkable achievement.

“We are very grateful to everyone who walked, donated, or shared the ‘100 for One’ message. The impact of this collective effort will continue to support and inspire others long after the final mile was walked.”

To support the Stewart family’s fundraising, donations can still be made via JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/page/neil-thomson-1 or by texting 100FORONE to 70450 to donate £20.

Samaritans is available 365 days a year, day and night, and can be contacted for free on 116 123 or visit www.samaritans.org