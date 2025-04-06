Resilience and connection is what keeps one young Scottish farmer going through hard times.

For farmer Nicola Wordie, life went from its very best to its very worst in an instant.

Twelve days after the 26-year-old was proposed to, her mother passed away unexpectedly.

The tragic loss in January last year left an immense hole in the family, but also the farm business, near Huntly in Aberdeenshire, which is a family-run affair.

Before the loss of her mother, Ms Wordie had spent a few years building up followers across her social media groups under the name livestock_farmher.

Set up in 2021, the posts show the realities of every day farming life on the 1,400 acre farm.

“I post everything, the good and the bad,” she said.

Nicola Wordie, who farms near Huntly, in Aberdeenshire | Melissa Irvine Photography

The farmer, who looks after 240 suckler cows and around 1,000 breeding sheep, said the support and network from her social media followers has helped her through life’s challenges.

“Opening up about the little things that make you feel like it’s all going wrong and you’re doing a bad job gives others a safe space to share their experiences too.

“When people get in touch to say they are having a bad day, it’s reassuring to know we are going through similar situations - lightening the load and even flipping it over into humour.”

And the recent loss of her mother only saw more support for the farmer.

She said the tragedy made her more of an advocate for encouraging connection and improving one’s wellbeing through her online presence.

“Life had gone from being at its very best, to its very worst,” Ms Wordie said.

“We lost a much-loved part of our family and a huge asset to the farming business, and it still requires some getting used to.

“The past year demonstrates just how important it is to look after your wellbeing.

“It has been an asset to have my family to lean on, friends to speak with and my social media – connecting with others – as well as trying to find the time to attend events and get off the farm.”

Livestock is Nicola’s passion, farming 240 suckler cows and around 1,000 breeding sheep. | Jane Craigie Marketing

Ms Wordie also uses her online presence to encourage farmers and crofters to reach out to organisations including Farmstrong, a new rural wellbeing programme.

While her calls come at a busy time for farmers, with many currently lambing and calving, Ms Wordie spoke about the importance of leaving the farm every now and then for a break.

Last year, RSABI, Scotland’s leading agriculture charity, released a survey showing 43 per cent of farmers interviewed took just two to five nights away from their farm annually.

Ms Wordie volunteers as director of the Royal Northern Countryside Initiative, a charity providing free farm visits and demonstrations for schools - which she said gets her away from the farm time to time.

“There are many days over the past year where I haven’t wanted to leave the farm,” Ms Wordie said.

“Committing to an organisation like the RNCI encourages you to get away and once you do, you feel better for it. It is a satisfying feeling to give back to the farming community and help to provide an education.”

Ms Wordie’s top three tips for farmers to keep themselves in check are: “Slow down and take 5-10 minutes during each day to step back and appreciate your small achievements each day.

“Stick to a weekly exercise routine and boost your esteem by setting mini goals to work towards.

“Check in or go out with your friends and meet new people by joining an organisation or attending social events.”