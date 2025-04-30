The cumulative impact of wind farm turbines in the area could accelerate one seabird species to extinction, the RSPB said.

Ministers have been urged to reject plans for an offshore wind farm that has been predicted to kill tens of thousands of seabirds.

Five charities, led by RSPB Scotland, have written to the First Minister to argue that approving Berwick Bank in the Firth of Forth would put nature at risk and accelerate at least one species to extinction.

In the environment impact assessment for the wind farm, SSE Renewables, the developer, reportedly said it expects more than 31,000 bird collisions over the projected 35-year lifespan of the development. The company is said to have amended its designs to minimise risks to Scottish seabirds.

The Scottish Government, which is considering whether to approve the project, said it cannot comment on live applications.

The proposed development, which would be one of the largest in the world, will have up to 307 turbines across an area four times the size of Edinburgh.

The Bass Rock was described by Sir David Attenborough as 'one of the 12 wildlife wonders of the world' | Lisa Ferguson

If given the go ahead, the wind farm would stand about 20 miles from the globally recognised seabird colonies of St Abb’s and Bass Rock, the latter being internationally known for its famous gannet colony.

The largest number of seabird species expected to be killed are kittiwakes, followed by gannets and herring gulls.

The letter to First Minister John Swinney calling for the application to be rejected has been signed by RSPB Scotland, the Scottish Wildlife Trust, the National Trust for Scotland, the Marine Conservation Society and the Scottish Seabird Centre.

RSBP Scotland said new offshore wind developments are being held back due to their combined impacts with Berwick Bank on seabirds.

It said an example of this is Ossian, a similar-sized windfarm that would generate almost the same amount of electricity. This project, using the latest floating turbine technology, is proposed further offshore, away from key seabird sites.

Ossian alone would reduce the Kittiwake population at St Abb’s Head by up to 13 per cent, the charity said.

However, conservationists claim Ossian and Berwick Bank together are expected to reduce the same Kittiwake population by up to a shocking 81 per cent, which they said could fast track Kittiwakes towards extinction.

SSE submitted a planning application to the Scottish Government in late 2022 and is still awaiting a decision.

RSPB director Anne McCall | RSPB

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland, said: “Offshore wind has a key role in tackling the climate and nature emergency. We fully support well-sited wind farms, which work with nature. But they are being held back by a major spanner in the works.

“Berwick Bank would be catastrophic for Scotland’s globally important seabirds. Its impacts are so damaging it is blocking plans for new, less-harmful windfarms.

“As the First Minister said earlier this year - nature should be at the heart of climate action. Our message to the Scottish Government is clear. Refuse Berwick Bank to unlock the full potential of offshore wind while protecting our outstanding wildlife.”

SSE is reported to have said seabird densities are "not exceptional" in the area and the impact on seabirds would be among the lowest of any wind farm site. Both those claims are disputed by RSPB Scotland.

Alex Meredith, SSE’s Berwick Bank project director, said: “Reducing our reliance on fossil fuels is critical to ensuring we prevent the worst possible impacts of climate change which, according to the most recent expert assessment, is the biggest single threat to Scottish seabirds.

“The UN has already warned the world could warm by a massive 3.1C this century without greater action.

“Developing a world leading offshore wind industry, with projects of the scale and ambition of Berwick Bank, is a key part of combating the catastrophic consequences of that.