Appeal after bird of prey killed by shotgun in the Scottish Highlands

The bird was found in a residential area of a city in the Highlands.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An appeal has been launched after a bird of prey was killed illegally in the Scottish Highlands.

RSPB Scotland said a male sparrowhawk had been found dead by a member of the public in the Cradlehall area of Inverness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity said a post-mortem revealed a pellet lodged within the bird’s chest and concluded the bird had been shot with a shotgun.

The sparrowhawk was found dead in a residential area of Inverness | RSPB Scotland

It remains unclear as to where exactly the bird was shot before its death was reported to the RSPB in the first week of March.

All wild birds are legally protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981. Anyone found to have killed or injured a bird of prey faces an unlimited fine or even jail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police Scotland are appealing to anyone with information in connection with this incident to come forward.

Ian Thomson, RSPB Scotland's head of investigations, said: “Sparrowhawks are one of the birds of prey you or I are most likely to encounter, as they live alongside us in parks and gardens.

“They hunt small birds by stealth and can be identified by their brilliantly piercing yellow eyes.

“The presence of sparrowhawks and other birds of prey is a good indicator of a healthy and balanced eco-system. This bird was shot with a shotgun, resulting in a drawn-out and painful death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad