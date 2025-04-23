Man charged after four-year-old boy hit by taxi at pedestrian crossing and taken to hospital
The collision involved a taxi and a four-year-old boy
A man has been charged following a collision involving a taxi and a four-year old-boy at a pedestrian crossing.
The collision happened on South Gyle Broadway near to Burne Cruick in Edinburgh on Tuesday, April 15.
The child was taken to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People with what medics described as minor injuries.
Police said that a 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with the collision.
A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
