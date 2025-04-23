Man charged after four-year-old boy hit by taxi at pedestrian crossing and taken to hospital

By Lucinda Cameron
Comment
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 08:44 BST
The collision involved a taxi and a four-year-old boy

A man has been charged following a collision involving a taxi and a four-year old-boy at a pedestrian crossing.

A man has been charged over the incident that left a four-year-old in hospital needing treatmentA man has been charged over the incident that left a four-year-old in hospital needing treatment
A man has been charged over the incident that left a four-year-old in hospital needing treatment | John Devlin

The collision happened on South Gyle Broadway near to Burne Cruick in Edinburgh on Tuesday, April 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The child was taken to the city’s Royal Hospital for Children and Young People with what medics described as minor injuries.

Police said that a 76-year-old man has been charged in connection with the collision.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Related topics:EdinburghPolice
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice