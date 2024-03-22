Best Broadband in Scotland 2024: These are the 10 best places to live for superfast internet access
Scotland's Capital is the place to be if you're looking for easy access to superfast broadband, according to latest research.
Tech experts at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions analysed data from Ofcom Connected Nations 2023 to reveal the spots with the best broadband.
Each Scottish parliamentary constituency was ranked based on four metrics: average download speed, superfast availability, percentage of premises receiving under 10 Mbps, and the percentage of premises receiving over 30 Mbps.
The findings were then combined to give each area a score out of 40, with Edinburgh contributing four out of the 10 broadband 'hotspots'.
Christin Wang, Senior Director for Global Marketing at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions, said:
“It is exciting to see which areas of the UK have the best access and adoption of high-quality, superfast broadband. With remote working becoming a staple of everyday life for many across the UK, it has never been more vital to access the best broadband connections possible.
“As useful as superfast broadband can be for homes, businesses can take proper advantage of these exceptional speeds and high-quality infrastructure to drive profitability and promote further growth. With many industries and companies undergoing digital transformation, it will be worth monitoring if the exceptional network infrastructure of these top broadband spots results in a rise of new business operations and bases.
“As well as playing such a vital role in modern, efficient business operations, data-driven digital transformation allows for greater visibility into bottlenecks to create a much more streamlined process in all departments. By taking the journey from beginning automation to autonomous operations, businesses can make more informed strategic decisions regarding worker deployment, access more opportunities for even greater customer service, and maximise the use of rugged mobile devices for better communication and quick troubleshooting.”
Here are the top 10 areas of Scotland for broadband according to the findings:
- Edinburgh South topped the study as the UK parliamentary constituency with the best broadband in Scotland. Approximately 99.2 per cent of premises in the constituency have superfast availability, one of the highest percentages in the entire region. The area’s average download speed of 201.9 Mbps is higher than most spots in Scotland. Only 1.42 per cent currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 90.28 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gave the area an overall score of 31.95.
- West Dunbartonshire has 98.9 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 203.9 Mbps. Only 2.84 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 90.43. currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.88.
- Edinburgh West has 97.8 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 211.1 Mbps. 3.11 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 88.88 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.79.
- Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill has 98.5 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 193.7 Mbps. 3.01 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 90.3 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.72.
- Rutherglen and Hamilton West has 99 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 197.8 Mbps. 2.52 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 89.6 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.69.
- Motherwell and Wishaw has 99.1 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 205.9 Mbps. 2.6 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 88.71 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.66.
- Edinburgh South West has 98.1 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 202 Mbps. 1.87 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 89.78 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.66.
- Edinburgh North and Leith has 98.3 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 185.5 Mbps. 1.87 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 90.56 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.62.
- Glasgow East has 99.1 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 179.5 Mbps. 2.66 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 90.67 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.56.
- Glasgow South West has 99.5 per cent superfast availability, with an average download speed of 162.3 Mbps. 2.39 per cent of people currently receive under 10 Mbps, with 91.67 per cent currently receiving over 40 Mbps. It gives the area an overall score of 31.54.
