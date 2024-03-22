How fast your broadband is can be dependent on which part of Scotland you live in.

Scotland's Capital is the place to be if you're looking for easy access to superfast broadband, according to latest research.

Tech experts at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions analysed data from Ofcom Connected Nations 2023 to reveal the spots with the best broadband.

Each Scottish parliamentary constituency was ranked based on four metrics: average download speed, superfast availability, percentage of premises receiving under 10 Mbps, and the percentage of premises receiving over 30 Mbps.

The findings were then combined to give each area a score out of 40, with Edinburgh contributing four out of the 10 broadband 'hotspots'.

Christin Wang, Senior Director for Global Marketing at Getac – Rugged Computing Solutions, said:

“It is exciting to see which areas of the UK have the best access and adoption of high-quality, superfast broadband. With remote working becoming a staple of everyday life for many across the UK, it has never been more vital to access the best broadband connections possible.

“As useful as superfast broadband can be for homes, businesses can take proper advantage of these exceptional speeds and high-quality infrastructure to drive profitability and promote further growth. With many industries and companies undergoing digital transformation, it will be worth monitoring if the exceptional network infrastructure of these top broadband spots results in a rise of new business operations and bases.

“As well as playing such a vital role in modern, efficient business operations, data-driven digital transformation allows for greater visibility into bottlenecks to create a much more streamlined process in all departments. By taking the journey from beginning automation to autonomous operations, businesses can make more informed strategic decisions regarding worker deployment, access more opportunities for even greater customer service, and maximise the use of rugged mobile devices for better communication and quick troubleshooting.”

Here are the top 10 areas of Scotland for broadband according to the findings: