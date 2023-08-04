All Sections
In some parts of Scotland the average price of a property sold plunged between 2021 and 2022.In some parts of Scotland the average price of a property sold plunged between 2021 and 2022.
Scotland House Prices: Here are the 13 Scottish neighbourhoods where property prices are falling fastest

Where a property is located can have a big ipact on how much it is worth - and whether it increases in value.

By David Hepburn
Published 4th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST
Updated 4th Aug 2023, 15:09 BST

Property prices soared by 20% or more in dozens of Scottish neighbourhoods last year, official figures show.

There were 173 pockets of the country where the average sold price was 20% higher in 2022 than in 2021, including 59 areas which saw prices rise by 30% or more.

The Scottish government figures reveal the average sale prices each year in more than 1,000 small areas. These neighbourhoods, officially known as intermediate zones, each contain between 2,500 and 6,000 households. 

Soaring house prices are usually an indicator of an up-and-coming area. 

Across Scotland, about three-quarters of areas (74%) saw average house prices rise between 2021 and 2022, while one-quarter saw prices fall and the rest saw them stay the same.

Here we reveal the Scottish neighbourhoods which saw average property prices fall the most from 2021 to 2022, based on median sold prices. Our analysis excludes areas with fewer than 10 house sales. 

The figures do not adjust for the different types of housing sold in different areas and averages can be affected by, for instance, new housing developments going on sale in an area that year.

In Fife's Kirkcaldy Linktown & Seafield area the average property price was £199,000 in 2021 and £86,000 in 2022, a drop of -56.8%.

1. Kirkcaldy Linktown & Seafield

In East Dunbartonshire's Kirkintilloch West area the average property price was £202,000 in 2021 and £130,000 in 2022, a drop of -35.6%.

2. Kirkintilloch West

In Inverclyde's Port Glasgow Mid, East and Central area the average property price was £75,000 in 2021 and £50,000 in 2022, a drop of -33.3%.

3. Port Glasgow Mid, East and Central

In Stirling's Dunblane East area the average property price was £348,995 in 2021 and £241,914 in 2022, a drop of -30.7%.

4. Dunblane East

