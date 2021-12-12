WATCH: Scotland on Sunday editor Catherine Salmond and Scottish Book Trust's CEO Marc Lambert discuss their favourite books

We are asking you, our readers, to give children across Scotland the gift of a new book this festive period by making a financial donation.

We have joined forces with Scottish Book Trust – with the backing of literary giants Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler and Macmillan Children’s Books – to gift families reliant on foodbanks this Christmas new books.

Scotland on Sunday editor Catherine Salmond with Scottish Book Trust CEO Marc Lambert. Picture: JPIMedia

Here, Scotland on Sunday editor Catherine Salmond joins Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, to discuss their favourite children’s books.

Watch here.