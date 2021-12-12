WATCH: Scotland on Sunday editor Catherine Salmond and Scottish Book Trust's CEO Marc Lambert discuss their favourite books

Scotland on Sunday is delighted to have launched its Christmas campaign with Scottish Book Trust.

By Margaret Neighbour
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 4:55 am

We are asking you, our readers, to give children across Scotland the gift of a new book this festive period by making a financial donation.

WATCH: Scotland on Sunday - Christmas Campaign Launch

We have joined forces with Scottish Book Trust – with the backing of literary giants Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler and Macmillan Children’s Books – to gift families reliant on foodbanks this Christmas new books.

Scotland on Sunday editor Catherine Salmond with Scottish Book Trust CEO Marc Lambert. Picture: JPIMedia

Here, Scotland on Sunday editor Catherine Salmond joins Marc Lambert, CEO of Scottish Book Trust, to discuss their favourite children’s books.

Watch here.

To donate to the campaign, visit Scottish Book Trust.

Scotland
