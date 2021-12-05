WATCH: Scotland on Sunday - Christmas Campaign Launch

Today, we are asking you, our readers, to give children across Scotland the gift of a new book this festive period by making a financial donation.

We have joined forces with the Scottish Book Trust – with the backing of literary giants Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler and Macmillan Children’s Books – to gift families reliant on foodbanks this Christmas new books.

Scotland on Sunday is delighted to support Scottish Book Trust this Christmas

Access to books should not be a luxury in 2021, nor should the joy, escape and excitement they provide – along with the impact on a child’s educational and emotional development – ever be underestimated.

Many of us will have irreplaceable memories of our favourite childhood books, or time spent being read to by family, friends and teachers. These memories have shaped who we are and every child deserves the same.

We were delighted to be approached by Scottish Book Trust and will shout loudly this month in print – and online – about why we owe it to children to give them the best start in life, through access to books, particularly at Christmas.

To read more about how you can help, please visit https://www.scottishbooktrust.com/

Thank you,