The number of violent incidents in Dundee secondary schools has more than doubled since the Covid-19 pandemic, figures show.

Data released to The Scotsman reveals there were 395 incidents of concern in the city’s high schools in 2022/23, compared to 152 in 2018/19.

A breakdown shows 127 of the incidents last year were “physical”, up from 58 in the year before the pandemic. “Damage to property” incidents increased from 14 to 36, and “verbal” incidents went from 93 to 227 between 2018/19 and 2022/23.

The figures offer the latest evidence of worsening behaviour since schools were closed during the coronavirus lockdowns.

Local authorities gather data in different ways, and significant under-reporting is suspected, making it hard to obtain a clear national picture.

However, in November a major Scottish Government study found a “consensus” among school staff there had been a “general deterioration in the behaviour of pupils in primary and secondary schools” since the last research of its kind in 2016.

The disruption caused by the lockdowns is believed to have negatively impacted many more vulnerable pupils, including those with additional support needs and those who were at key transition points, such as starting P1 or S1.

Staff have found “immaturity” among some, as well as higher levels of anxiety, while delays to social and communication skills are thought to be contributing to disruptive behaviour. The Behaviour in Scottish Schools research also showed primary school staff were more likely than secondary staff to deal with violence.

In Dundee, the number of incidents of concern in primary schools last year was 890, more than double the rate in secondaries, but slightly lower than the 942 recorded for primaries in 2018/19.

Local Labour MSP Michael Marra said the rise in incidents in Dundee secondary schools “should worry us all”.

“Parents and teachers tell me that there are real difficulties with those children who missed their transition years during the pandemic,” he said.

“That move from P7 into the first year of secondary school is difficult under the best of circumstances. To do it during a pandemic where, as a result of school closures you were unable to build close, trusting relationships with new classmates and teachers would be doubly difficult.”

Mr Marra added: “Not enough is being done by Dundee City Council or the Scottish Government to properly understand or respond to the impact of the pandemic closures or the rise in violence.

"Instead there seems to be a hope that by closing their eyes and riding out what they hope will just be a tough couple of years, all will be well. No teacher, pupil, or staff member should ever face violence while in our schools. Education authorities have to get to the root cause of the increase and violence and they have to do it urgently.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Any incidents of violence are always treated extremely seriously, and we always investigate the circumstances around what happened. The service monitors and reports on bullying and violence incidents within its Equalities Outcome Action Plan.”

The spokesperson said a short life working group on violence and aggression was established to ensure policies and procedures were in line with best practice.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Scotland’s schools should be safe learning environments for all – violence and abusive behaviour towards pupils or staff is completely unacceptable.

“The Scottish Government has taken a range of actions, including commissioning the national research on behaviour in Scottish schools, the establishment of the head teachers taskforce and the behaviour summits, which were undertaken last year, to better understand these issues.

