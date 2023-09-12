A national newspaper has released its latest rankings of all the universities in the UK, with a Scottish institution coming out on top for the second year in a row.
The Guardian looked at a range of factors to come up with the list, including student satisfaction, the ratio of students to staff, spending and career prospects.
Here are the best of the best when it comes to Scotland.
1. St Andrews
Topping the UK-wide table for the second year in a row - beating the likes of Oxford and Cambridge - is St Andrews University in Fife. It had a massive 90.7 per cent satisfaction rating from students and claimed top spot in nine of the individual subject rankings.
2. Aberdeen University
Aberdeen University claimed second spot in Scotland - and 12th spot UK-wide. It's gained a place since last year.
3. Glasgow University
The University of Glasgow has dropped two places in the rankings over the last year - from 11th to 13th. It means it's now the third highest-rated Scottish university.
4. Edinburgh University
The University of Edinburgh has also dropped two places in the rankings over the last year - from 12th to 14th. It means it's now the fourth highest-rated Scottish university.