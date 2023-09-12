All Sections
Best Scottish Universities: Here are the top 10 unis in Scotland according to latest league tables

Scottish universities feature prominently when it comes to the best places to study in the UK.

By David Hepburn
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 16:08 BST

A national newspaper has released its latest rankings of all the universities in the UK, with a Scottish institution coming out on top for the second year in a row.

The Guardian looked at a range of factors to come up with the list, including student satisfaction, the ratio of students to staff, spending and career prospects.

Here are the best of the best when it comes to Scotland.

Topping the UK-wide table for the second year in a row - beating the likes of Oxford and Cambridge - is St Andrews University in Fife. It had a massive 90.7 per cent satisfaction rating from students and claimed top spot in nine of the individual subject rankings.

1. St Andrews

Aberdeen University claimed second spot in Scotland - and 12th spot UK-wide. It's gained a place since last year.

2. Aberdeen University

The University of Glasgow has dropped two places in the rankings over the last year - from 11th to 13th. It means it's now the third highest-rated Scottish university.

3. Glasgow University

The University of Edinburgh has also dropped two places in the rankings over the last year - from 12th to 14th. It means it's now the fourth highest-rated Scottish university.

4. Edinburgh University

