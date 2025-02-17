Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The chief executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) has quit ahead of the creation of a new agency to oversee the nation’s school exams.

Fiona Robertson has been in post since July 2019, leading the authority during a series of controversies, including when an algorithm was used to moderate pupil results after exams were cancelled during the Covid pandemic.

Fiona Robertson, chief executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority, appearing in front of MSPs.

More recently the SQA has faced criticism over its response to a fall in Higher History passes last year, as well as the issuing of blank emails to pupils on results day.

Last month, the authority was forced to rewrite this year’s exam timetable amid a backlash from parents and schools.

The SQA is due to be replaced by Qualifications Scotland later this year. But many critics had claimed it would be little more than a badge-changing exercise without fresh leadership at the top.

Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs said: “The departure of Fiona Robertson should represent just one small part of the reform Scotland’s qualifications authority urgently needs. While I wish her well in her future endeavours, her time at the SQA has been beset with a litany of failures and a refusal to take responsibility for them.

“From the recent Higher History scandal to the blunder that saw thousands of students sent blank certificates, Scotland’s students and teachers have been repeatedly failed by top bosses.

“They deserve to see a properly accountable body under new management, but it seems SNP ministers don’t have the stomach to produce genuine reform. That is typical of ministers who have presided over destroying Scotland’s once world-leading education system over their 18 years in power.

“Scottish students and teachers deserve real leadership, improvements and transparency, not just another SNP cosmetic rebrand.”

A sign for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) building in Edinburgh. | PA

Ms Robertson joined the SQA from the Scottish Government where she was director of learning.

She had been asked by Holyrood’s education committee to give further evidence on the SQA’s handling of concerns about a drop in Higher History passes last year, having previously come under pressure during an evidence session in December, when she was pressed on whether an independent inquiry should be ordered.

Other senior SQA figures are now listed to give evidence instead on Wednesday.

Scottish Labour Education spokesperson Pam Duncan-Glancy said: “Swapping around the people at the top won’t be enough to fix the problems at the heart of the SQA. The SQA has lost the trust of teachers and parents, but the SNP Government’s so-called reforms amount to nothing more than a rebranding exercise.

“John Swinney was the education secretary who signed off on the SQA’s worst decisions, including the shameful attempt to downgrade the exam results of working-class pupils.

“Scotland’s education system needs a change in direction and that will only come with a change in government.”

Announcing her departure on Monday, Ms Robertson said: “It has been a great privilege to lead SQA over the last five years. The development, delivery and oversight of assessment and qualifications is integral to the strength, performance and standing of Scottish education.

“I am greatly heartened by the breadth of achievement across Scotland, underpinned by the professionalism and passion of our educators and SQA staff. It is the right time to move on, professionally and personally, and I wish my colleagues every success as they continue to deliver and take forward work to establish Qualifications Scotland following the passage of the Education (Scotland) Bill.”

SQA chair Shirley Rogers said: "I am very grateful to Fiona Robertson for her leadership of SQA over the last five years and her wider contribution to the Scottish education system. On behalf of the board, I wish her every success for the future."

The SQA said a further announcement on Ms Robertson’s successor on an interim basis would be made shortly. An open competition will be held to recruit the new chief executive of Qualifications Scotland in due course.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I have been advised that, following discussions with the SQA chair, Fiona Robertson has resigned from the role of chief executive. The chair will now put in place interim arrangements and this will have no impact on the SQA's operations.

“Fiona has been a tireless advocate for our education system in Scotland and I would like to thank her for her many years of public service. Fiona has led the SQA during a period of significant change, as we transition to a new body, Qualifications Scotland.