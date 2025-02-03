Extra day has been added to exam period to enable a substantial rejig

A raft of changes have been made to this year’s exam timetable in Scotland following a backlash from parents, pupils and schools.

The Scotsman revealed last month the Scottish Qualification Authority (SQA) was reviewing the schedule after receiving complaints. Concerns included the decision to have the Higher English exam on the same day as Higher Psychology.

A number of parents and schools highlighted other issues relating to exams on the same day, or on consecutive days.

A sign for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) building in Edinburgh. | PA

One parent told The Scotsman their daughter was sitting three Highers and they were on three consecutive days.

It has now been confirmed the exams for 14 different subjects have been moved to different days, including Higher Psychology, which will no longer start one hour after the end of Higher English.

Both National 5 and Higher Psychology are now on April 25. A further nine exams have been given new starting times.

The timetable issue emerged amid growing concern over the mental health pressures faced by young people. The SQA’s own survey recently revealed 76 per cent of teachers believed pupils find external assessment more stressful than the cohorts before the Covid pandemic.

Previously, the exam period this year was to be shorter than usual, following a request from school leaders and education chiefs for more study time for pupils. But it will now start one day earlier than planned, on Friday, April 25.

Jean Blair, director of operations at SQA, said: “SQA works with external stakeholders when drafting the examination timetable. Our top priority is developing a timetable that allows learners to produce their best work on the day of their exams.

“As the Easter holidays are later this year, we responded to feedback from partners and produced a compressed timetable to allow learners more time to prepare for their exams.

“This led to a rise in coincident and consecutive exams. We have listened to and share the concerns raised by schools, colleges, learners and parents/carers about this. The new timetable will ease pressure for many learners, giving them a better chance to perform to the best of their abilities on the day of their exam.”

The exams body admitted while the new timetable does reduce the number of pupils impacted by scheduling issues overall, it may mean some learners will have consecutive exams that they did not have previously.

Graham Hutton, general secretary of School Leaders Scotland, said, “We continue to share feedback and work with SQA and other partners in the best interests of both learners and our members.

“The delayed start to the exam period was designed to allow learners to be more exam ready after the later Easter holidays. As a consequence, this led to an increased number of learners having exams close together or coincident.

“We therefore agree with the changes made by SQA to reduce the impact of coincident and consecutive exams on learners.”

Stewart Nicolson, from the Association of Directors of Education Scotland, said: “It’s important that all partners continue to listen to feedback from across the education community and take appropriate action when needed.

“We agree with the updates to the 2025 exam timetable, which reduce exam workload for learners and for the staff supporting them during the exam period.”

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said: “I am pleased that the SQA has listened to the concerns raised on behalf of pupils, parents and carers, which means important changes have been made to the 2025 exam timetable. This solution significantly reduces the number of coincident and consecutive exams.

“While I understand that changing the exam timetable at this stage may bring some challenges, the amendments have been made with young peoples’ best interests in mind.