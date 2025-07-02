‘New College’ will be home to the new St Andrews Business School.

Major plans by the University of St Andrews to redevelop one of the town’s most distinctive and historically significant buildings have taken a significant step forward.

The university applied to Fife Council for full planning consent to renovate the former Madras College school building in South Street and construct new buildings on the site.

This follows the submission of an application for listed building consent earlier this year. Subject to approval, £6 million of works will start in this summer on stonework and roof repairs as well as window replacement.

An impression of how the building could be transformed (Pic: Submitted)

Once completed, the ‘New College’ will be home to the new St Andrews Business School, comprising the schools of economics and finance, and management.

The building will also accommodate the university’s world-renowned school of international relations.

The development will retain the façade of the building, as well as the former school quad, which will be protected by a glass roof to preserve the sandstone pillars beneath.

In addition to classrooms, meeting rooms and conference areas, New College will also feature community spaces, including a café and changing places toilet facilities.

The interior of the New College-Madras courtyard (Pic: Submitted)

Demolition works to remove dilapidated 1960s and 1970s buildings to the rear of the former Madras College building in South Street site were undertaken in 2022 and early 2023.

In December 2022, award-winning architectural firm WilkinsonEyre was appointed to produce designs for the flagship project.

The £140m development will in large part be resourced via the university’s ‘Making Waves’ fundraising campaign amongst St Andrews alumni and supporters.

Philanthropic leadership has already committed £42m to help St Andrews realise this once-in-a-lifetime project, with the Garfield Weston Foundation making the largest cash gift to ‘New College’ to date thanks to a £5m donation.

University principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, is spearheading the project.

She said: “New College is part of our £300m Making Waves fundraising campaign in support of our world-leading ambitions.

"Despite the challenging financial circumstances currently facing the higher education sector, St Andrews recognises the importance of investing in projects like New College that will not only create an inclusive and inspiring educational space, but also bring tangible benefits for the St Andrews and Fife community, as well as wider society.”

The former secondary school building and grounds were acquired from Fife Council in 2021.