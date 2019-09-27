Three Scottish students named among Europe's best

Three University of Dundee students have been named regional winners as top graduates in Europe.

The University of Dundee students were named as top graduates in their respective fields in Europe in the 2019 Global Undergraduate Awards, whilst five other students from the same university were praised by the judges.

Chester Cornford, who studies MSc Mental Health Nursing at the University of Dundee, won the award for Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Healthcare. Picture: Google

Scott Sheldrick, who graduated in Molecular Genetics, won the Europe award for Life Sciences, Chester Cornford studied MSc Mental Health Nursing and was awarded the Nursing, Midwifery & Allied Healthcare prize, whilst Lola Knibb won the Visual Arts award.

Although all three made it through to the global final, they lost out in the final round to strong competition from some of the 3,500 entrants from across the world.

Professor Blair Grubb, Vice-Principal (Education) at the University, said: “To get to this stage, our students and graduates faced competition from peers attending some of the world’s top universities.

“The Undergraduate Awards are fiercely contested by thousands of students around the world and it is a great reflection of the quality of our students, and the education they receive here, that Dundee is so strongly represented amongst the prize winners.

"I would like to offer my warmest congratulations to Scott, Chester and Lola on this fantastic achievement, alongside the other Dundee representatives who were highly commended."

Another five students were commended in the world’s leading undergraduate awards programme, which recognises top work completed by undergraduates to share this with a global audience.

Included in the five praised students were Nicholas Gallagher and James Osbourne (both Life Sciences), Ferenc Kohsuke Ishikawa Gutai (Medicine), Caitlyn Scott (Anatomical Sciences) and Waco Yokoyama (Philosophy).

The competition further celebrates top undergraduate coursework and helps create collaborations between students and recent graduates worldwide.