Here are the Scottish universities that made it into the Times Good University Guide, and how they ranked. The universities are ranked on a number of factors, including: teaching quality, student experience, research quality, entry standards, graduate prospects, percentage of students awarded first of 2:1s, completion rate, student-staff ratio and services and facilities.

1. University of St Andrews Ranked 1 in Scotland and 3 in the UK.

2. University of Glasgow Ranked 2 in Scotland and 16 in the UK.

3. University of Dundee Ranked 3 in Scotland and 24 in the UK.

4. University of Edinburgh Ranked 4 in Scotland and 25 in the UK.

