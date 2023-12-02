'Thoroughly depressing': Former SNP languages minister condemns Aberdeen University degree and staff cuts

A former Scottish Government minister has warned Aberdeen University bosses their plans to axe modern languages degrees would “fundamentally change” the character of the ancient institution.

Alasdair Allan, who has a PhD in Scots language from the university and served as minister for Scotland’s languages from 2011 to 2016, has written to senior management raising concerns about the “thoroughly depressing” move.

The university is under fire after saying the existing provision of modern languages is “unsustainable”, following a “steep fall” in student numbers. A steering group has been established to consider three options, all of which involve the end of single honours French, Gaelic, German and Spanish.

Aberdeen University King's College building

Dr Allan, who is convener of Holyrood’s cross-party group on Gaelic and serves as SNP MSP for Na h-Eileanan an Iar, questioned the decision.

He told The Scotsman: “I am concerned at the manner in which staff report to have been treated in the process so far, as well as the premise of the ongoing ‘consultation’, where all three options recommended by university management somehow involve scrapping Gaelic, French, German and Spanish degrees.

“I understand that the university is wrestling with a significant deficit, due (in part at least) to the university’s own over-projection of the number of international students who would be paying higher fees.

"However, it will be difficult to persuade staff members, would-be language students, and the wider linguistic community that the answer to a drop in international students is to cut modern language courses altogether.”

Dr Allan added: "It would be thoroughly depressing to think that it might not be possible to do a degree in a language at Aberdeen in future, something which would fundamentally change the character of the university and the choice it provides to students.

"It would also have implications for the ability of Aberdeen University to continue to play a role in the development of Scotland’s native languages, as well as for Aberdeen’s connections to wider European and other cultures.”

Maggie Chapman, a former rector of the university and now a local Green MSP, also posted on social media: “These cuts will mean the University of Aberdeen can no longer call itself a comprehensive uni. It won't fulfil its civic or regional mission.”

Jo Grady, general secretary of the UCU trade union, said: “Staff delivering language teaching and research at the University of Aberdeen are shocked, angry and disappointed at the news that their jobs are at risk and that modern language provision could be drastically reduced at the university.”

The cost-cutting plans come despite The Scotsman revealing Aberdeen University bosses were spending more than £10,000 a month last year on flights and hotels during trips to its campus in Qatar.

Professor Karl Leydecker, senior vice-principal at Aberdeen University, said: “It is deeply regrettable that the provision of modern languages at the university is unsustainable in its current form, with low and falling numbers of students.

"The steering group looks forward to engaging with the school to explore the options through the process of consultation before reaching final conclusions on our future provision.”