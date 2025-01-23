The twins who have worked together as groundskeepers at prestigious Scottish school for 40 years

The twins say working together for 40 years has “cemented” their friendship and bond

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twin brothers who began groundskeeping at the same school at 16 have celebrated 40 years of working together.

George and Kevin McNab began working at Fettes College in Edinburgh in 1985, both aged 16 at the time - following in the footsteps of their father, George Sr.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of grounds team George McNab (left) and his brother Kevin | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

After leaving school, George Sr. a maintenance joiner at the college, told the pair about three jobs available on the groundskeeping team - and after two successful applications, the McNab twins started their new job on January 7, 1985.

The pair said they "never expected" to stay in the career forever. But Kevin, who is now head of grounds, and George, now deputy head of grounds, say they are both content - and are thrilled to celebrate the "momentous milestone".

"Our father worked here as a maintenance joiner for 29 years, and through him we learned of some grounds positions coming up," Kevin said.

"This was my first job straight from school. We left early in the October and started on Monday, January 7, 1985. Not many young people know what they want to do when they leave school - we were the same."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of grounds team George McNab (left) and his brother Kevin | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

George added: "We applied for one each and both got them. I had a Sunday newspaper round, but apart from that this was my first job.

"I never imagined staying this long, but if you are content in your job, time flies by very quickly."

The brothers say they have always had a strong bond, and that working together has made them an even stronger team. Despite having "minor disagreements" over the years, they say they are always on the same page.

The pair have experienced a lot over their 40 years at Fettes, including promotions, technology advancements and life-long friendships, with George even meeting his wife through his role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously twins have a remarkable bond from birth, but working together has certainly cemented our friendship and bond," George said.

"We are usually on the same page, but occasionally have fallen out over trivial things. We work very well together and can rely on each other and the other guys to get the job done.

"I look back to my first day, when I was marking the rugby pitch with a dry line marker. It was a damp wet day and the marker kept clogging up.

Fettes College, where head of grounds team Kevin and George McNab both work | Katielee Arrowsmith/SWNS

"Now, 40 years later, we have a robot marker named Lionel Pitchie, which is an absolute game changer. It makes marking pitches so much quicker and easier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have an excellent grounds team here at Fettes. It's a bonus when you can call your work colleagues friends. My most memorable moment has to be meeting Heather, my wife of 32 years, at the dining hall skip.

"She was with her pal who was meeting another groundsman at the time. We eventually got married in Fettes Chapel in 1992."

Kevin added: "A milestone for me was taking over as head of grounds - and Fettes having the belief in me. It's a huge responsibility.

"One of the best things about the job is working with George. We have a laugh. We are close, but do have disagreements occasionally - usually silly little things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He knows the job and what is required. He has a can-do attitude. He is my right hand."

After 40 years on the job, Kevin and George still love their career - and hope to remain at Fettes College for at least one more decade.

Kevin said: "It has been great working outside in the fresh air. Some days are like a workout; it keeps you fit.

"We never thought we would still be here after 40 years, but here we are celebrating this momentous milestone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad