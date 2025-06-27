Nick Page will lead the Scottish Qualifications Authority following the former teacher’s appointment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former teacher has been appointed to the head of Scotland’s exams body just months before it is scrapped.

Nick Page has been confirmed as the chief executive of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nick Page has been appointed to the Scottish Qualifications Authority. | Scottish Qualifications Authority

It comes less than 48 hours after Holyrood passed legislation to abolish the SQA and replace it with a new body, Qualifications Scotland, which ministers plan to have up and running this later this year.

Mr Page’s appointment comes after Fiona Robertson announced she was quitting as SQA chief executive in February. He said he was “honoured” to take over the role from John Booth, who held the post on an interim basis.

Mr Page will begin work at the SQA on July 7 and will then lead Qualifications Scotland when it is established in December.

The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) building in Edinburgh. The SQA spent almost 1.6 million pounds on PR in 2022/23, placing seventh in the top ten list for expenditure. Picture: PA

He takes on the post after 30 years working in teaching, children’s services and local authority leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Page said: “I am honoured to have the opportunity to serve as chief executive of SQA and to lead Scotland’s new national awarding body when Qualifications Scotland opens its doors in December.

“SQA is already transforming at pace to build strong foundations for Qualifications Scotland, harnessing the deep knowledge, skills and commitment of our people. We will accelerate that work to deliver a future that improves outcomes and supports learning and teaching.

“As a former teacher from a family of teachers, I am keenly aware of the challenges faced in classrooms, colleges and across the education community, especially since the pandemic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Page said a new schools unit should help respond to that, adding: “We will also work across the education and skills community to ensure that assessment and awarding align with wider pathways for success.

“By building new partnerships with industry and employers, we will strengthen the relevance and range of our skills-based and vocational qualifications to unlock opportunities for learners. That will help support Scotland with the skills our country needs to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

SQA chairwoman Shirley Rogers, who led the recruitment process for the new chief executive, said she was “absolutely delighted” Mr Page was taking on the role.

“We set the bar high to find a dynamic leader with the depth of experience, values and commitment to public service and partnership that our organisation – and Scotland – needs,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am absolutely delighted that Nick has chosen to join us. His career spans many achievements and a proven ability to lead through both change and challenge.