Teenager found dead in Scottish university accommodation building

Dale Miller
Published 9th Feb 2025, 09:51 BST
Police were called to the scene where the 18-year-old’s body was found

A teenager has been found dead in a Stirling University student accommodation building.

Police were called to the Alexander Court area of Stirling about 2.20pm on Friday.

Alexander Court provides accommodation for students attending Stirling University
Alexander Court provides accommodation for students attending Stirling University | Google Maps

The body of an 18-year-old man was found at the scene.

Officers said there were not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, although the death is being treated as unexplained.

A university spokeswoman said: "Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with family and friends at this difficult time.

"The university is liaising with the police and ensuring that students and staff are fully supported."

Alexander Court lies on the north side of Stirling University’s campus, near Sheriffmuir Road, and is made up of five, six and seven-bedroom flats.

The properties provide on-campus accommodation primarily for first year undergraduate students.

