Police appeal for information after woman sexually assaulted

Officers trying to trace driver of blue hatchback car

Police have appealed for information after a woman in her 20s was sexually assaulted in Clackmannanshire.

According to a Police Scotland statement the attack took place near the top of the hill on the road between Alloa and Tullibody at about 5.45pm on Saturday, February 1.

The attacker is described as white, around 20-30 years old, and of slim build.

Officers said they are trying to trace the driver of a royal blue hatchback car which was seen in the area around the time of the incident.

They said the vehicle was parked in the small cul-de-sac at the top of Alloa Road, and that it exited on to the main stretch of Alloa Road.

They said they are also keen to speak to the driver of a grey coloured car that was seen to leave The Braes estate, and which was positioned near the blue hatchback before it drove away.

Detective Constable Ciaran Payne, of Stirling CID, said: “We’ve carried out extensive CCTV and door-to-door inquiries.

“Information suggests that both these cars were seen in the area around the time and I’m keen to trace their occupants, who may be able to assist with our investigation.

“If anyone on Alloa Road, Tullibody, at this time has private CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from Saturday evening, please review this for anything which may be of significance and contact police.

“I’d like to reassure the public additional patrols are being carried out and anyone with concerns or information can approach officers or contact us by phone.”

Anyone with information about the vehicles, or the incident, is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2800 of February 1 2025.