Scotland’s biggest teaching union has accepted the latest pay offer from local authority employers, being an end to strike action.

Members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) voted by 90 per cent to accept the offer, on an 82 per turnout.

10 per cent of members rejected the latest offer.

The offer will see teachers receive a 7 per cent rise backdated to April last year, a further 5 per cent at the start of this financial year, and another 2 per cent in January next year.

Yesterday, members of the Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) voted to accept the latest pay offer from local authority employers, halting strike action and bringing their industrial dispute to an end.

The EIS tweeted: “Pay offer will be accepted. All strike action in pursuit of an improved teachers’ pay offer cancelled.”

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “EIS members have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the current pay offer, with 90% of those voting opting to accept in an online ballot. Turnout in the ballot was also high, confirming that Scotland’s teachers believe that it is now time to accept the offer and bring an end to the programme of industrial action in our schools.”

Ms Bradley [email protected] “The acceptance of this offer will mean that, for most teachers, their pay will increase by 12.3% by next month in comparison to current pay levels. This includes a backdated 7 per cent increase from April 2022, and a 5 per cent increase from this April.

"Teachers will also receive a further 2 per cent increase in pay from January next year, with the next pay settlement then scheduled to be negotiated and payable from August 2024 onwards. The total current package will amount to a 14.6 per cent increase in pay for most teachers by January 2024.

“EIS members have taken a pragmatic decision in voting to accept the current pay offer. While it does not meet our aspirations in respect of a restorative pay settlement for Scotland’s teachers, it is the best deal that can realistically be achieved in the current political and financial climate without further prolonged industrial action. It compares favourably with recent pay settlements across the public sector, and does provide pay certainty for Scotland’s teachers for the next 16 months until the next pay settlement is scheduled to be delivered in August 2024.”