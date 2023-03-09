Teacher strikes Scotland: Union members vote to accept pay deal

Members of a Scottish teaching union have voted to accept the latest pay offer from local authority employers, halting strike action and bringing their industrial dispute to an end.

The Scottish Secondary Teachers' Association (SSTA) voted 85.3 per cent in favour of accepting the offer, with 14.7 per cent rejecting it. The turnout was 79.9 per cent.

Under the deal announced by education secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville, teachers earning up to £80,000 will see their pay rise by 6 per cent from April last year, and then another 5.5 per cent from the start of the 2023 financial year.

A ballot of members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) – the largest teaching union in Scotland – is due to conclude on Friday.

SSTA general secretary Seamus Searson said: "The membership has determined to accept the latest pay offer.

"Throughout the period of industrial action, the SSTA has taken a measured approach and has been willing to negotiate to find a solution to the pay dispute.

"The SSTA is proud to be a member-led union, and the ballot is a fundamental part of our democratic process."

Mr Searson said the SSTA would now push for teachers to receive the backpay they were due as quickly as possible.

He continued: "However, the SSTA has a major concern over the unnecessary pay cap; this seems to be an act of political dogma rather than a rational proposal.

"The inclusion of this is a considerable barrier in the professional career structure for secondary school teachers.