SQA defend 'patronising' exam support materials amid pupil and teacher anger

However the SQA defended its resources, stating it was part of a “wide-ranging package of support” which included changes to the exams themselves and the removal of some coursework requirements.

It also said the material was the “fairest” way to retain the “credibility” of the exams and qualifications while also helping learners affected by the pandemic.

The qualifications authority announced at the start of February it was moving to ‘Scenario Two’ following “significant disruption” to learning caused by Covid-19 and the resulting pupil and teacher absences.

The SQA was criticised for the quality of its revision support guides by pupils and teachers.

It added it would publish revision support to help reduce the stress and anxiety learners may be feeling and help narrow the gap between those who had their schooling disrupted and those that did not.

However, the SQA was forced to apologise on Monday night after the material was published early, leading to anger from teachers and pupils.

The SQA said the material had “not been communicated and shared in a way that learners or teachers have a right to expect”.

On social media, pupils also criticised the substance of the support offered, with one pupil labelling the revision guides “patronising”.

One said “never though that they [SQA] would assume we are so thick we won’t read the question before answering it but here we are”, while another said: “feeling confident about my exams now that I know a six marker question is worth six marks”.

Ewan Carmichael, a Higher pupil from Kilmarnock who has struggled both with Covid and mental health this year told The Scotsman: “It absolutely does not match what we were told. I didn’t expect anything less from the SQA but it’s just shambolic and insulting.”

He added: “It’s just course specifications for many subjects, which have existed for years. It’s bizarre that it took them so long to publish this copy-paste mess.”

Teachers also criticised the material on social media, with one stating they were an “embarrassment”, while another teacher said pupils’ hopes of additional help had been dashed by their quality, labelling the guides “shameful” and “disgraceful”.

It is understood the revision guides received positive feedback from learners and teachers involved in the SQA’s development of the material, though the reaction on social media was almost universally negative.

Information included in the revision guides and support material include broad, high-level information on which topics within a specific subject may come up during the exam.

More specific information about what each question might cover was considered to undermine the credibility of the qualification and invalidate the assessment, it is understood.

They also include guides on how to answer different types of question and tips on how to approach the exam overall, including to remember to read the question.

It is also understood that learner feedback during the development of the guides indicated this type of information was well received by learners and appreciated as a stress reducer ahead of what will be many pupil’s first ever exam diet.

Announcing the publication of the support materials, SQA chief executive, Fiona Robertson, said they formed part of the SQA’s “substantial package of additional support”.

She said: “These revision materials and guidance are part of SQA’s commitment to providing a substantial package of additional support for learners – which includes significant modifications to this year's exams and assessments – as they make the final preparations for their exams.

“The measures are the fairest and best way we can help support all learners, while also maintaining the integrity, credibility and standard of the qualifications.

“Everyone at SQA recognises the professionalism of Scotland’s teachers and lecturers and their commitment to learners across the country. Scotland’s young people are to be commended for their hard work and resilience as they overcome the challenges presented by the pandemic.”

Michael Marra, the Scottish Labour education spokesperson, said the revision guides were the “latest unacceptable shambles from the SQA” and submitted an urgent question to Holyrood.

He said: “Pupils and teachers deserve answers from the government and Shirley-Anne Somerville must take responsibility.

"Once more, the SQA shows contempt for those it is meant to serve.”

The wider review of education reform, undertaken by Ken Muir for the Scottish Government, will be published on Thursday and is likely to provide a recommendation for the future of the SQA and qualifications in Scotland.

Willie Rennie, education spokesperson for the Scottish Liberal Democrats, said it was time for the qualifications authority to be abolished.

He said: “The SQA should have been abolished long before now and this shambles proves it beyond doubt.

"Advising students to read the exam questions is so obvious that it is insulting.

"The Scottish Government’s defence of the leadership of this body is misplaced and misjudged.

"When Ken Muir reports on Thursday we must have an expedited timetable for the abolition of the SQA and the removal of the current leadership.”

