A new “early warning” process is being established at Scotland’s exams body as part of efforts to learn lessons from a controversy surrounding last year’s Higher History results.

Shirley Rogers, chair of the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), revealed the move as she gave evidence to Holyrood’s education committee on Wednesday.

Teachers spoke out last year after 65.7 per cent of Higher History students attained an A, B or C grade - a drop of 13.1 percentage points when compared to 2023.

An SQA review blamed the “poor standard” of pupils for the decline. But the body has continued to face questions about the marking and the paper, as well as calls for an independent review.

Teachers have also highlighted a “toxic culture” at the organisation, in which it is claimed efforts have been made to supress criticism.

A sign for the Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) building in Edinburgh. | PA

Ms Rogers was giving evidence just two days after the resignation of SQA chief executive Fiona Robertson, who quit amid ongoing criticism over several recent issues, and in advance of the SQA being replaced by a new body called Qualifications Scotland later this year.

Asked about the organisation’s handling of the Higher History row, the SQA chair revealed that new procedures were being put in place to try to avoid a repeat.

“I referenced in my opening statement the work that has been done to re-examine the levels of governance - the shared and collective understanding - about what happens when circumstances such as that arise,” she said.

“As an example, the qualifications committee ... have worked to create a process that gives us early warning about when things start to look anomalous, and gives us, for want of a better expression, a ladder of escalation that is more clearly understood and more widely shared, so the community that we’re working with understands what will happen in that space.”

Questioned further by committee convener Douglas Ross about whether she was happy with the outcome of the SQA review, Ms Rogers said: “I think, Mr Ross, it would be perverse of me to have asked the qualifications committee to look at something and strengthen those procedures without acknowledging that I think there was more that could be done to explain and explore and have the appropriate levels of external involvement in that.”

Pressed again, Ms Rogers added: “I agree with the outcome of the SQA review Mr Ross.”

Before her resignation, Ms Robertson had come under pressure during intense questioning at a committee hearing on the downturn in History passes in December.

On Wednesday, some SNP members of the committee appeared to criticise the way the latest SQA panel was being grilled by Mr Ross, the former Scottish Conservative leader.

George Adam said the convener’s questions had taken 35 minutes, adding “it took that long I thought it might appear in the next History Higher paper”.