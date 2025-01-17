SNP considers law forcing schools to set minimum weekly pupil hours after 61% back move

Legal requirement supported by parents and teachers, but not local authorities

The Scottish Government is still considering whether to regulate on setting a minimum number of school hours each week after the idea was supported by teachers and parents in a consultation, it has emerged.

Cash-strapped local authorities in areas like Falkirk have recently suggested they could reduce the amount of time pupils spend in school to save money.

However, it was announced last month that a new deal between the Scottish Government and local authority umbrella body Cosla would “freeze learning hours” for the coming year.

The measure was included in an agreement that also suggested councils would work to restore teacher numbers to 2023 levels, although many local authorities have refused to commit to hiring additional teachers in the wake of the announcement.

In a joint statement, Cosla and the Government said in December the deal would “support the learning experience for pupils across Scotland”.

It has now emerged the Government is still working with Cosla to “consider the impact” of using regulations to set a minimum number of learning hours in law.

Traditionally, Scottish primary schools provide around 25 learning hours per week, and secondary schools around 27.5 hours per week, which respectively equates to 950 and 1,045 hours annually.

While local authorities are legally required to have their schools open for 190 days each year, the number of learning hours that schools must make available is not prescribed in law.

In 2023, a public consultation was held by the Scottish Government to gather views on whether local authorities and grant aided schools should have a statutory requirement to make available 950 hours of learning hours in their primary schools and 1,045 hours per year in their secondary schools.

The results of the consultation, which received 496 responses, have now been released. It found 61 per cent of those who answered were in favour of setting a requirement in law, with 29 per cent against, and 10 per cent unsure.

A breakdown shows a majority of parents, teachers and school staff backed the move, but local authorities were overwhelmingly against.

A report by the Scottish Government on the consultation said: “There were marked differences in support between the individuals and organisations who responded to the consultation.

“While a majority of individuals agreed with the proposals, organisations, and in particular local authorities, were far more likely to disagree.”

The report added: “Supporters most frequently suggested that prescribing a minimum number of learning hours could help to maintain educational standards and would mean school-age children in Scotland would receive a consistent number of learning hours regardless of where they lived or their specific circumstances.

“However, the most frequently raised concerns about the proposal were that it would be disadvantageous to pupils who require flexibility to meet their needs, that learning hours should remain in the control of schools and local authorities, and that there is limited evidence or justification for why legislation is required.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson told The Scotsman: “We want to reassure parents and carers that protecting the school week has been an important aim of the Scottish Government.