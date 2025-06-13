John Swinney has been amongst admirers who have paid tribute to esteemed academic Sir Geoff Palmer, following his death aged 85.

He has been remembered as an “inspiration” and a “pioneer”, a “courageous voice for justice and equality”.

Tributes flooded in for Sir Geoff Palmer, one of Scotland’s best-known academics who was the country’s first black professor, following his death on Wednesday at the age of 85.

The professor was long associated with Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, serving as chancellor and professor emeritus for many years.

He was also a prominent public figure in other fields, recently reviewing the legacy of slavery and colonialism in the Scottish capital.

Sir Geoff Palmer when he was appointed to the Order of the Thistle by King Charles III. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

The university hailed him as a “trailblazer and inspiration within higher education and in wider society”, while First Minister John Swinney described the academic as “a pioneer and an outstanding intellectual”.

Sir Geoff is survived by his wife Margaret, their three children, and grandchildren. His family have asked for privacy “at this difficult time".

Born in Jamaica in 1940, Sir Geoff moved to London aged 14 as part of the Windrush generation.

He came to Edinburgh in the 1960s, where he completed a Phd in grain science and technology. His developments in the field went on to be adopted by some of the largest breweries in the UK.

Academic and human rights campaigner Sir Geoff Palmer. | Lisa Ferguson

In 1989 he became Scotland’s first black professor as he began a teaching role at Heriot-Watt, which continued until 2005. Sir Geoff returned to the institution as a professor emeritus and later as chancellor in 2021.

He was knighted in 2014 for services to human rights, science and charity, and last year he was appointed to the Order of the Thistle, Scotland’s greatest order of chivalry.

As well as being a scientist, Sir Geoff was an outspoken advocate of human rights and racial equality. He wrote several articles and books exploring these topics and pushed for education around Scotland’s past roles in colonialism and slavery.

In response to the Black Lives Matter movement, City of Edinburgh Council commissioned an independent review group to examine its historic links with slavery in the public realm.

Sir Geoff led the group and his report made ten recommendations, including ordering a “significant” new public artwork and “re-presenting” buildings and places, which have historic links to slavery.

In 2022 he successfully campaigned for a plaque at the Court of Session commemorating the 1778 judgment of Knight v Wedderburn, which established that Scots law would not support slavery. He said at the time the plaque meant a “tremendous amount” to him.

Despite his years-long efforts to address racism, Sir Geoff did not advocate for the removal of statues and building names associated with historic slave owners and those connected to the trade, such as Viscount Dundas. He said: “If you remove the evidence, you remove the deed.”

Richard A Williams, principal of Heriot-Watt, led tributes to Sir Geoff. He said: “Today marks a sad day for this university and for everyone who knew Sir Geoff.

“He was an inspiration not just to me, but to colleagues past and present, and countless students around the world. His infectious enthusiasm and passion for education was impossible to ignore and this university was all the richer for having such a strong association with him over the years.

“He will be dearly missed, and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this difficult time.”