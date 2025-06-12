Sir Geoff Palmer - a professor emeritus at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh - has died.

Academic and human rights campaigner Professor Sir Geoff Palmer has been described as a “pioneer and an intellectual giant” following his death at the age of 85.

Sir Geoff – a professor emeritus at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh – became Scotland’s first black professor in 1989. His death was confirmed in a post to social media last night by Scottish Labour MSP Foysol Choudhury, who said he was “deeply saddened” to share the news of Sir Geoff's passing.

Academic and human rights campaigner Sir Geoff Palmer. | Lisa Ferguson

"He was not only a distinguished scientist & academic, but also a courageous voice for justice & equality,” Mr Choudhury wrote.

“My sincere condolences to his family & all who knew and admired him. May his soul rest in peace.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar also paid tribute. In a post on X, he said: “Very sad news … Sir Geoff was a gentleman, a pioneer and an intellectual giant.

"He will be dearly missed. Love to his family and friends.”

Lothian MSP Miles Briggs added: “Sir Geoff was a real character and gentleman with a distinguished career in academia at

@HeriotWattUni and his work on human rights and racial equality.

“What an amazing life and contribution to life in Edinburgh. RIP.”

Born in Jamaica in 1940, Sir Geoff first arrived in Edinburgh in 1964 to pursue a PhD in grain science and technology jointly with the then Heriot-Watt College and the University of Edinburgh. Upon completion of his doctorate in 1967, he began working at the Brewing Research Foundation where he developed the industrial process of barley abrasion and pioneered the use of the scanning electron microscope to study cereal grains.

Sir Geoff became the first black professor in Scotland and retired in 2005, but was later appointed Chancellor of Heriot-Watt in 2021.

He was knighted in the 2014 New Year’s Honours for services to human rights, science and charity.